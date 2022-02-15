Wellesley Fire Department to distribute masks through grant program

The Wellesley Fire Department will distribute 4,500 new N95 masks purchased through a grant from the Community Fund for Wellesley.
The masks will be distributed to Wellesley residents who are age 65 and older, as well as medically vulnerable people with chronic illnesses, compromised immune systems, and other high-risk conditions, according to a statement.
The masks will be delivered by Wellesley firefighters to residents’ homes who will help make sure the masks are properly fitted. Eligible residents also may request to pick up their masks at Wellesley Fire Department headquarters, 457 Worcester St.
To request an N95 mask, eligible residents can call the fire department’s non-emergency line at 781-235-1300. People are asked to give their name, address, and daytime phone number, or request to pick up their mask at headquarters.
A firefighter will call back to schedule a mask delivery and review any questions about fitting the mask, the statement said.
The fund has provided money to local officials so they can acquire and distribute masks in Wellesley in the past, including a town health department program to give out masks to local merchants.
“The collaboration and support from the Community Fund for Wellesley to continue to make this program possible is amazing. I’m grateful for this great work and hope the community will continue to support their efforts,” Wellesley Fire Chief Rick DeLorie said.
