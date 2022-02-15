Wellesley Fire Department to distribute masks through grant program

The Wellesley Fire Department will distribute 4,500 new N95 masks purchased through a grant from the Community Fund for Wellesley.

The masks will be distributed to Wellesley residents who are age 65 and older, as well as medically vulnerable people with chronic illnesses, compromised immune systems, and other high-risk conditions, according to a statement.

The masks will be delivered by Wellesley firefighters to residents’ homes who will help make sure the masks are properly fitted. Eligible residents also may request to pick up their masks at Wellesley Fire Department headquarters, 457 Worcester St.