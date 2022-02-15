Boston’s COVID-19 indoor vaccine mandate tightens, while data continues to show virus on the decline

Mayor Michelle Wu has said she will lift the mandate, known as the B Together policy, when three coronavirus metrics reach certain targets. And, with the Omicron-fueled surge on the wane in recent weeks, the three metrics are showing encouraging signs, including one that has already reached Wu’s target.

As of Tuesday, everyone age 12 and over must show proof of full vaccination to be admitted to certain indoor spaces in Boston, including indoor dining, fitness, and entertainment venues. The mandate first went into effect Jan. 15, when people 12 and over had to show proof of only one shot.

The city of Boston’s indoor vaccine mandate tightened another notch Tuesday, even as data suggested COVID-19 is declining — toward the point where the mandate could soon be dropped.

Wu has said she wants fewer than 95 percent of ICU beds to be occupied. That number stood at 90.9 percent Tuesday, according to the city’s coronavirus dashboard.

Wu has called for a community positivity rate of less than 5 percent. That number had dropped to 5.4 percent, according to the dashboard.

Wu has said she wants the number of adult COVID-19 hospitalizations to be less than 200 a day. That number was 292.9 a day, the dashboard said.

Speaking at a virtual City Council hearing on Friday, Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director at the city’s public health commission, said the coronavirus metrics had made “significant progress.”

“Based on our current projections, I anticipate that all three of these thresholds will be met in the coming weeks,” she said.

Neighboring Brookline also has a vaccine mandate. The North Shore city of Salem has dropped its vaccine mandate as the fast-moving Omicron surge has receded across the state.

Boston still requires that people wear masks in many indoor public settings, including stores, restaurants, and bars. The state on Tuesday loosened its recommendation for masking, saying people only needed to wear masks in indoor public settings if they were members of vulnerable groups or lived with someone vulnerable.

