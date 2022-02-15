How Josh Mandel, son of suburban Ohio, became a right-wing warrior

But Mandel couldn’t quite find the time. He just had so many scheduling conflicts, he joked over breakfast with Matt Cox, a Republican lobbyist and, at the time, a friend. Cox recalled Mandel rattling off the excuses he used to avoid being too closely linked to a candidate he wasn’t sold on: running after his three children, other political commitments, his observance of all those Jewish holidays.

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — In the fall of 2016, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was pressing Ohio’s young state treasurer, Josh Mandel, to step it up. A former Marine, he held some sway with Republican voters, and Trump aides wanted him doing more public events.

Once Trump won, any reluctance from Mandel fell away fast. Within weeks, he spoke at the president-elect’s first victory rally, slamming those who were “avoiding Trump” during the election. Five days after the rally, he launched his second bid for the Senate, borrowing Trump’s catchphrases of a “rigged system” and “drain the swamp” for his announcement video.

Mandel has not looked back. As he runs for the US Senate in Ohio, the 44-year-old politician has become one of the nation’s most strident crusaders for Trumpism, melding conspiracy theories and white grievance politics to amass a following that has made him a leading contender for the GOP nomination in this Republican-leaning state.

His political evolution — from a son of suburban Cleveland to warrior for the Make America Great Again movement — isn’t unique. Across the country, rising stars of the pre-Trump era have shed the traditional Republicanism of their past to follow Trump’s far-right brand of politics, cementing the former president’s influence over the next generation of the party’s leaders.

But Mandel’s transformation has been particularly striking. Friends, strategists, and supporters who powered his start in public life say that Mandel has so thoroughly rejected his political roots in Cleveland’s liberal-leaning suburbs that he is nearly unrecognizable to them. Some are convinced that his shift began as a clear political calculation — following his party to the right. But with his recent entrenchment on the fringe, many now wonder if it is not just Mandel’s public identity that has changed, but also his beliefs.

“He’s twisting himself into something he wasn’t, just to win an election,” said Cox, who is not a Trump supporter and has donated to Mandel’s opponents. “Telling obvious lies,” Cox said, “is not part of the game. It’s intentional. And you have to believe that, if you say it that often.”

Mandel has burned protective masks and blamed the “deep state” for the pandemic and has claimed that former president Barack Obama runs the current White House. He has rejected the separation of church and state and said he wants to “shut down government schools and put schools in churches and synagogues.” The grandson of Holocaust survivors who were aided by resettlement organizations, he has compared a federal vaccine-or-testing mandate to the actions of the Gestapo and today’s Afghan refugees to “alligators.”

And he denies that President Biden was legitimately elected. “He is my president,” Mandel said recently in a video, pointing to a Trump sign in an Ohio cornfield.

“I want to believe that this is a character he is playing,” said Rob Zimmerman, a Democrat and former city councilman from Shaker Heights. Zimmerman spent hours advising and fund-raising for Mandel, viewing him as a politician who could bridge partisan divides. “It is jaw-droppingly different. The Josh Mandel of 2003 — of 2016, even — would not recognize the Josh Mandel of 2021.”

“This,” Zimmerman added, “has broken my heart.”

Mandel declined to be interviewed for this article. Since launching this campaign, his third for the Senate, he has largely spoken through conservative media outlets and his active Twitter feed, which was restricted last year for violating the platform’s rules on “hateful conduct.” (Mandel created a poll asking which “illegals” — either “Muslim Terrorists” or “Mexican Gangbangers” — would commit more crimes.)

Mandel has disputed that his politics have changed, arguing instead that he is in sync with the people he hopes to represent. “The voters in Ohio in the past two presidential elections have made it very clear, they don’t want a moderate running Ohio or running America,” he told a local cable news station after announcing his candidacy last year. “I’m the opposite of a moderate.”

In a state that has moved to the right, backing Trump by 8 percentage points in 2020, Mandel has been polling ahead of his primary rivals, including Jane Timken, a former head of the Ohio Republican Party, and J.D. Vance, an author made famous by his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.” Much of the primary has revolved around winning Trump’s endorsement.

Last spring, when summoned along with other candidates to Mar-a-Lago to jockey for Trump’s support, Mandel promised to hold nothing back to win the seat, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting who asked for anonymity to reveal a private conversation.

Mandel’s stridency has surprised some in Beachwood, an affluent, predominantly Democratic suburb dotted with synagogues, where Mandel was a quarterback for his high school football team and then married into a wealthy Cleveland family.

Mandel showed an early talent for standing out in a crowd at Ohio State, where he erected a 30-foot inflatable King Kong on the campus green to draw attention to his run for student government and won the presidency, twice.

Shortly after graduating from the School of Law at Case Western Reserve, he won a City Council seat in Lyndhurst, a Cleveland suburb, drawing on support from his tight-knit community. When Albert Ratner, a major real estate developer and Ohio power broker, hosted a fund-raiser for Mandel, the candidate made a point of downplaying his Republican affiliation: “I really don’t care about partisanship,” he said, according to several people who recounted the gathering.

Mandel attended just one City Council meeting before deploying to Iraq as an intelligence specialist in the Marine Corps Reserve.

At 29, he won a seat in the Ohio Legislature, where he showed a keen understanding of the conservative causes that energized party activists. At one point, he took on the state House speaker, a fellow Republican, over a policy requiring ministers who led prayers in the chamber to submit their remarks in advance. The rationale was to avoid proselytizing in the Legislature. Mandel declared it an affront to religious liberty.

“You know who fought the battle for our religious freedom? A 28-year-old Jewish guy,” said Lori Viars, an antiabortion activist who supports Mandel’s Senate bid. “I was so pleased to see him standing up when really no others did.”

Running for state treasurer in 2010, Mandel was accused of trafficking in Muslim stereotypes after a campaign ad falsely implied that Kevin Boyce, the Democratic incumbent and Black man, was a Muslim.

But Mandel’s reaction to the criticism cuts a contrast with the “fighter” image that he projects today. His campaign pulled the ad and he expressed regret, both publicly and privately to Boyce.

“I think he had a sense of what’s right and what’s wrong, and I think he knew that wasn’t a right ad,” said Boyce, whom Mandel defeated. “He had a very strong reputation then as a moderate Republican and he seemed a little more reasonable.”

Mandel had pledged to serve a full four-year term as treasurer. But he took the first steps toward a Senate campaign just five months after winning the job.

He won the 2012 primary by courting Tea Party activists but ran in the general election against Senator Sherrod Brown, the incumbent Democrat, as a business-friendly Republican. Campaigning that year for Mitt Romney, the GOP presidential nominee, Mandel said he believed that Ohio voters rejected “hyperpartisanship” and wanted leaders who would “rise above it all to do the right thing.”

(Mandel’s appraisal of Romney, now a senator and Trump critic, has curdled. “Mitt Romney is a loser,” he said last year.)

Mandel’s sharpest political pivot came after the 2016 presidential race. He had endorsed Marco Rubio, then fell in behind Trump after he captured the nomination, though he privately expressed doubts about Trump’s credibility and business acumen.

Within weeks after Trump’s victory, Mandel was matching Trump in rhetoric and tone.

At the post-election Trump rally in Cincinnati, he said Ohio’s cities would become so-called sanctuary cities “over my dead body,” during chants of “build the wall!”

Today, he calls himself Trump’s “No. 1 ally” in Ohio.