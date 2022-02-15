Manchin says he won’t support another Supreme Court nominee if vacancy were to occur weeks before 2024 election

Senator Joe Manchin said on Monday that he would not support another one of President Biden’s Supreme Court picks if a vacancy were to occur in the weeks before the 2024 election.
Manchin made the remarks as he clarified comments made earlier in the day in which he said he would not support another nominee before the midterms. When asked by CNN’s Manu Raju whether he would hold up a nominee should another vacancy occur before November, Manchin said the nomination should wait.
“If it would come a week or two weeks before — like it did with our last Supreme Court nominee — I think that’s the time that it should go to the next election,” he told Raju.
Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, said he did not want to be “hypocritical,” noting he opposed Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination close to the 2020 election.
He later said he misspoke, and added that he was referring to the next presidential election, in 2024, not the midterm election.
“I was referring to that election, before a major presidential election,” he told reporters.
Manchin’s Supreme Court comments are being closely watched as the Senate prepares to consider a nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring at the end of the Supreme Court term. Democrats need all 50 votes to confirm a nominee in the evenly divided Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a potential tie.
Manchin has signaled he will support Biden’s eventual choice. Biden has pledged to nominate a Black woman to fill the vacancy.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.