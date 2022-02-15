Manchin says he won’t support another Supreme Court nominee if vacancy were to occur weeks before 2024 election

Senator Joe Manchin said on Monday that he would not support another one of President Biden’s Supreme Court picks if a vacancy were to occur in the weeks before the 2024 election.

Manchin made the remarks as he clarified comments made earlier in the day in which he said he would not support another nominee before the midterms. When asked by CNN’s Manu Raju whether he would hold up a nominee should another vacancy occur before November, Manchin said the nomination should wait.

“If it would come a week or two weeks before — like it did with our last Supreme Court nominee — I think that’s the time that it should go to the next election,” he told Raju.