Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

The amount that Andrew, 61, will pay Giuffre is confidential, the parties said in a joint statement attached to the filing.

Prince Andrew, the disgraced second son of Queen Elizabeth II, has settled a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who had accused him of raping her when she was a teenage victim of Andrew’s friend, notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a new court filing in Manhattan Tuesday.

The deal comes just weeks before Andrew was scheduled to sit for a deposition, in which he would have been questioned under oath by Giuffre’s lawyers. Andrew did not admit to any of Giuffre’s accusations against him in the statement announcing the settlement.

The lawsuit by Giuffre, one of the most prominent of Epstein’s accusers, had cast a shadow over the royals at a time when Queen Elizabeth, the 95-year-old British monarch, was marking her 70th year on the throne. Andrew was forced to relinquish his military titles and royal charities, no longer was to use the title “His Royal Highness,” and was “not to undertake any public duties,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement last month.

In her lawsuit, Giuffre said that Andrew, known as the Duke of York, sexually abused her when she was under 18 at Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan and on his private island, Little St. James, in the US Virgin Islands.

The suit also asserted that Andrew, Epstein, and his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, had forced Giuffre to have sexual intercourse with Andrew at Maxwell’s home in London. Giuffre had feared repercussions if she disobeyed the three because of “their powerful connections, wealth, and authority,” the lawsuit said.

Epstein, 66, was found dead in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell, 60, was convicted of sex trafficking and other counts in a trial in December.

In the statement Tuesday, Andrew said that it was “known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years,” and that he “regrets his association with Epstein and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.”

The statement’s depiction of Giuffre as courageous contrasts sharply with the way Andrew’s lawyers described her in October, when they asked Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of US District Court to dismiss her lawsuit.

Andrew’s lawyers said at the time that the lawsuit was part of a longstanding effort by Giuffre to profit from allegations she had made against Epstein and others. They also said that Giuffre had sold articles and photographs to news outlets and reached secret deals to resolve abuse claims.

“Giuffre has initiated this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him,” Andrew’s lawyers wrote then. “Most people could only dream of obtaining the sums of money that Giuffre has secured for herself over the years.”

In the statement Tuesday, Andrew said that he had never intended “to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.”

The settlement came relatively quickly — just six months after Giuffre filed her suit and one month after Kaplan denied Andrew’s motion to dismiss it.