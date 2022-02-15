Biden says US hasn’t verified Russian claim of drawing down troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. has “not yet verified” Russia’s claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border and said an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility.

Biden made the remarks at the White House hours after Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Tuesday said Russia was ready for talks with the United States and NATO on military transparency, missile deployment limits and other security issues.