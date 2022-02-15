fb-pixel Skip to main content

Biden says US hasn’t verified Russian claim of drawing down troops near Ukraine

Updated February 15, 2022, 29 seconds ago
President Joe Biden.Alex Brandon/Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. has “not yet verified” Russia’s claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border and said an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility.

Biden made the remarks at the White House hours after Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Tuesday said Russia was ready for talks with the United States and NATO on military transparency, missile deployment limits and other security issues.

But Biden continued to express skepticism about Russia’s intentions. Biden warned again that if Russia invades Ukraine the U.S. “will rally the world to oppose its aggression.”

Advertisement

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video