White House takes aim at environmental racism but won’t mention race

Worried that using race to identify and help disadvantaged communities could trigger legal challenges that would stymie their efforts, administration officials said they were designing a system to help communities of color even without defining them as such.

But the White House’s new environmental strategy to tackle this problem will be colorblind: Race will not be a factor in deciding where to focus efforts.

WASHINGTON — As a candidate and then as president, Joe Biden promised to address the unequal burden that people of color carry from exposure to environmental hazards.

“We are trying to set up a framework and a tool that will survive, and one that still connects to what the on-the-ground impacts are that people are experiencing,” said Brenda Mallory, chairwoman of the White House Council of Environmental Quality, which is designing the system. “I feel that we can do that based on race-neutral criteria.”

That approach comes during a decades-long fight over what role race should play in public policy and what is permitted under the Constitution.

The Supreme Court, with its new conservative supermajority, is poised to hear a case this term that could turn back 40 years of precedent that said race could be used as one factor in determining college admissions.

Lower courts, meanwhile, have rejected the Biden administration’s efforts to forgive loans for minority farmers as part of a $4 billion program intended to address a long history of racial injustice in farming. A separate, pending legal challenge accuses the Biden administration of pushing white men “to the back of the line,” claiming that it is giving preference for COVID relief funds to restaurant owners who are women and minorities.

Using race as a factor in decision-making could also create political problems for Democrats during an election year when some Republicans appear to be trying to tap into white grievance.

To step away from race, the Biden administration intends to identify towns and neighborhoods that need environmental help based on dozens of data points like household income, unemployment rates, air pollution levels, and proximity to Superfund sites, incinerators, and other hazards. Just not racial or ethnic demographics.

Under the plan, known as Justice40, at least 40 percent of the benefits of federal investments in environmental cleanup, clean energy, and climate mitigation would be felt in disadvantaged communities.

Mallory said she believed the strategy would lead the government to the same places as a race-based approach: communities of color.

Some legal experts agree with the administration’s strategy, calling it a pragmatic approach that will achieve the desired results.

But some advocates bristle at that assumption.

“When you look at the most powerful predictor of where the most industrial pollution is, race is the most potent predictor,” said Robert Bullard, a professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University and a pioneer in the environmental justice movement. “Not income, not property values, but race. If you’re leaving race out, how are you going to fix this?”

Decades of research have shown that the people most affected by environmental hazards are largely nonwhite and poor.

NEW YORK TIMES

30th House Democrat announces retirement

WASHINGTON — Representative Kathleen Rice said Tuesday she will not seek reelection this fall, making the New Yorker the 30th Democrat to announce they’re leaving the House before November elections when Republicans are making a strong push to win the majority.

Rice, who revealed her plans on her 57th birthday, did not specify why she was leaving in a two-paragraph statement. She has represented the district in Long Island’s Nassau County, just outside of New York City, for four terms.

“I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right,” she said. “As elected officials, we must give all we have and then know when it is time to allow others to serve.”

So far just 13 Republicans have said they’re not seeking reelection to the House. The 30 Democratic House retirees are the most since the 1992 elections when 41 of them stepped away.

GOP hopes for capturing the majority have been buoyed by President Biden’s poor poll ratings and public concern over inflation and the pandemic.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

GOP boycotts committee vote on Fed nominees

WASHINGTON — Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee boycotted a vote Tuesday on President Biden’s five nominees to the Federal Reserve, delaying indefinitely the confirmation of Chair Jerome Powell to a second four-year term.

Democrats control the committee, but because no Republican attended the session, votes couldn’t take place under Senate rules.

The boycott by the Republican committee members focused on Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former Fed governor and deputy Treasury secretary whom Biden picked to be the Fed’s top banking regulator. Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the senior Republican on the committee, argued that Raskin had provided insufficient answers about her work as a board member for a financial tech firm. Toomey and some other Republicans have asserted that Raskin inappropriately used her connections to the Fed to benefit the company.

Committee Republicans have also objected to Raskin’s past statements on climate change, in which she urged the Fed to consider risks to the financial system from weather disasters and other impacts of rising temperatures in making its policy decisions. Toomey has charged that Raskin would use the Fed’s tools to discourage banks from lending to oil and gas companies.

The delay in the committee’s consideration of the nominees reflects an unusual degree of partisanship surrounding Raskin’s nomination, a sign that the nation’s political polarization is now engulfing the Fed, traditionally a nonpartisan institution. In 2010, when she was first appointed to the Fed’s Board of Governors, Raskin was confirmed unanimously by the Senate.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Typo sends drivers to Trump merchandise site

MIAMI BEACH — An apparent typo was sending motorists in South Florida seeking to resolve their traffic citations to a website selling 2024 merchandise for former president Donald Trump, officials said.

Miami Beach police had been handing out the erroneous fliers until last week, police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez told the Miami Herald. He did not know how long they had been in circulation.

“We’re aware of this typographical error now,” Rodriguez said.

The flier explained how to resolve minor traffic tickets online by visiting the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts website. The problem was the web address printed in the flier left out a hyphen, prompting drivers to visit a website that sells Trump 2024 hats and flags, as well as a DVD exploring the possibility of a “one-world centralized government” without Trump in the White House.

ASSOCIATED PRESS