Contemplating curling — and other Winter Olympics observations

I’m speaking, of course, of curling . No, not hair-styling. That’s not a Winter Olympics sport. Not yet, anyway. I am referring to the folks who brave terminal tedium to slide round stones down a long stretch of ice toward a distant target, aided in that trying task by two sweepers who frantically broom the ice to coax the tortoise-like pieces of polished granite this way or that.

If you’re like me — or if your TV remote is on the blink — you’ve spent some part of the last few days on the edge of your seat watching the apogee of Olympic athleticism in all its heart-stopping action.

I’ve learned some things from watching. For one, that you can call a timeout in curling. Who knew? Certainly not those of us who thought the entire sport qualified as same.

Mind you, it’s all relative. If one had started worldly existence as a piece of granite and had been confined for geologic ages to an uninhabited Scottish isle, it is no doubt the stuff of adrenalin-pumping exhilaration to find yourself crafted into a curling stone and sent at speeds of up to four miles per hour along the Olympic ice. That whirlwind adventure would no doubt leave you thinking: Wow, I’m Mario Granitdetti.

Still, the sport doesn’t seem so daunting, or its challenges so complex, as to require clock-stopping calculation. Timeouts are real, though. The other day, one team left (”delivered”) a stone far out in front of the target. Strategy? Mistake? Who knows? Another team then called a timeout to decide how to deal with the rogue rock. To my amateur eye, the choices seemed pretty obvious: Bump it out of the way or try to curl your next stone around it. After considerable consultation, they choose the former course. Or so I think; I may have nodded off and dreamt it.

Matt Hamilton, John Shuster, and John Landsteiner of Team United States compete against Team Italy during the men’s curling round-robin session on day 11 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Aquatics Centre, on Feb.15 in Beijing. Lintao Zhang/Getty

Boring? Well, look on the bright side: There’s very little chance that the, ah, competitors are taking performance-enhancing drugs. At least not the stone “throwers,” as they like to be called. I can’t speak for the sweepers, who go about their brooming with a hyperkinetic frenzy.

Watching them, you can’t help wonder how long it takes them to spiff up their homes when they have company coming — and whether, after they’ve given the floors a good buffing, their guests are at enhanced risk of a slip-and-fall.

You have time to contemplate matters like that as you watch the stones inch down the ice (the “sheet,” in curling-speak) on their way to possibly bumping rival rocks out of the center of target (the “button of the house”).

Not when you’re watching the snowboarders in the half-pipe, however. Snowboarding happens fast and can be hard to follow because the commentators speak in incomprehensible engineering-like dude jargon: “This will be a heavy run. He’s executing a backside triple cork 1440 with a reverse square root of Pi nose grab.” I’d like to see subtitles that translate: Whoa, he is twirling around like a tumbleweed in a high wind.

I’m always ambivalent watching the boarders. On the one hand, they perform stunning feats of skill and daring. On the other, putting those Big Air acrobatics on TV is only going to draw more kids into the sport — and mark my words, they won’t spend their time learning tricks in the half-pipe. No indeed. They’ll focus on scraping the all-too-sparse snow off New England trails, leaving little or nothing for the skiers.

Speaking of same, in Olympic skiing, the big (non)story has been the bad fortune afflicting phenom Mikaela Shiffrin, who booted out up top in the giant slalom and then missed an early gate in the slalom. If you’ve watched any of the Olympics coverage, you’ve no doubt seen it, oh, say, two or three million times. Now, with gold medals at the last two Winter Games and countless World Cup honors, Shiffrin is an incredible athlete. She’ll no doubt bounce back, but even if she never wins another race, she’s proved her guts, grit, and greatness.

The storyline out of Beijing, however, has been about the self-doubt assumed to be weighing on her mind like, ah, a curling stone. If so, it’s probably because of the many times she has had to revisit her mishaps on TV.

What were her thoughts, a questioner wanted to know, after her solid but not podium-worthy downhill run on Monday. After all the coverage and commentary, one half-expected her to declare: I’m so hopelessly hagridden by demons that I doubt I’ll ever recover.

“It was super fun,” she said.

That, to my ear, was a gold medal answer — and exactly what the Olympics should be all about.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.