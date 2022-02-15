How do you solve a problem like Eric Lander?

Success in a competitive field such as molecular biology and genetics requires a combination of intellectual brilliance and fire-in-the-belly ambition. The selective process sometimes (but by no means always) produces arrogant people who are difficult to work with. However, successful leaders in science (and no doubt politics, business, and art) are sufficiently rare that I think it unwise to remove one because of deficiencies in interpersonal relations (”Lander quits science post after inquiry,” Page A1, Feb. 8). This is not to say that there should not be consequences for bad behavior; however, we as a society should not lightly discard potentially irreplaceable talent.

Eric Lander and I both worked with genetics professor David Botstein at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he a few years after me; we did not overlap, and I don’t know him personally. I subsequently left basic science for a career in medicine, so I think I can view the atmosphere of high-powered science with some degree of detachment.

Eric Lander may not be a nice guy to work for, but it’s a shame we can’t find some kind of reprimand short of losing his considerable and rare gifts.

Dr. Donald G. Ross

Plymouth





‘Disrespectful’? ‘Demeaning’? That’s just another day in academia

The Globe’s Feb. 7 edition included a fascinating conjunction of news on its front page of MIT professor Eric Lander, then (and now former) White House science adviser, apologizing to his employees for speaking to them “in a disrespectful or demeaning way” (“Top science adviser offers wide apology”) and of a letter to the editor regarding the pipeline of qualified workers not keeping up with demand in the life sciences industry (“Clear solution to biotech hiring woes: Expand pipeline of workers”).

In three different stages of my life I experienced the Massachusetts Institute of Technology: as a doctoral graduate student, a visiting scientist, and a technology licensing officer. Disrespecting and/or demeaning others was standard and expected, learned by sweet incoming freshmen and encouraged by the rewards of increased status. Lander must have been very surprised that his employees would not take it as do scientists in academia, who are inured. Those of us capable of taking it frequently were capable also of achieving additional interesting scientific advancements, sometimes of greater importance than those who were capable of dishing it out.

For example, my four research publications of my grad student research continue to be read, and have been confirmed and cited. The chairman of the department and member of my graduate committee announced after listening to my doctoral presentation and my years of presentations that he did not believe a word.

Perhaps if leaders in STEM education at all levels, particularly in higher education, treated trainees and acolytes with more thoughtfulness, decency, and respect and less hypocritical posturing, the life sciences pipeline would be larger.

Sonia K. Guterman

Belmont

The writer is cofounder of Protein Engineering Corp. and co-inventor of its patents, work cited by the Nobel Prize committee for chemistry in 2018. She holds a doctoral degree from MIT and a law degree from Suffolk University.





This is an opportunity to gain greater emotional intelligence

I’m perplexed how such an accomplished scientist and leader as Eric Lander seemed so ill-equipped to work with others after decades of working at some of our most revered scientific institutions. I suspect that Lander escaped real accountability because he was the brilliant scientist whose nastiness was excused because he got things done. The problem really began when that indiscretion or insult or loud, obnoxious putdown was allowed to go unanswered by his peers, subordinates, and supervisors. And now, a great scientist is brought low by his own hubris.

Lord knows, I am far from blameless in my behavior during my working years. I certainly have had my moments of arrogance, belligerence, and obnoxious retorts. Thankfully, I had supervisors and peers (and a sensible wife) who called me on it and wouldn’t let it stand. Fortunately, I had a capacity for self-reflection and a willingness (at times grudgingly) to change how I worked with and treated others. And that made all the difference.

I hope Lander takes this opportunity — yes, opportunity — to consider how he ended up where he is today, a disgraced former national science adviser who never learned how to work effectively with others. For all of his renowned intellectual prowess, what he really seems to need is a hefty dose of emotional intelligence.

Allen M. Spivack

Jamaica Plain