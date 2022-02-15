Mitch McConnell stuck his neck out, but leave his spine out of it

I enjoyed and agreed with most of the Feb. 11 letter “May GOP courage be contagious,” regarding the hope that Republican courage in correctly labeling Jan. 6 an insurrection become contagious. However, I must disagree that Mitch McConnell’s breaking with the GOP characterization of Jan. 6 as “legitimate political discourse” was a result of the Senate minority leader discovering his spine. He has had a spine all along.

The Republican Party has written and mastered the book on political dirty tricks while the Democratic Party is still reading the book jacket.

Out of all the fast ones the GOP have pulled on this nation, not even the likes of Lee Atwater or Karl Rove could have orchestrated the Merrick Garland debacle that McConnell successfully pulled off in 2016. McConnell had President Obama and the entire Democratic establishment under his thumb, and despite pleadings from political scientists and constitutional law scholars about the precedent he would set, he squashed them like a bug.