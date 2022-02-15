Mitch McConnell’s no longer useful idiot

For McConnell, this is worse than the chapter in the GOP horror story where he recognized that he couldn’t control the monster he helped bring to terrifying life. McConnell must stop the creature before it lays waste to everything that he holds dear.

That doesn’t mean safeguarding democracy — the Kentucky senator couldn’t care less about that. It’s about protecting his plans for a Senate returned to Republican hands, with McConnell, of course, reinstated as its majority leader. If he believes a recent CNN poll that claims GOP voters are more “enthusiastic” than Democrats about November’s midterm elections, he might be feeling good about his party’s chances to bring his schemes to fruition.

But the damaged ego of the one-term, twice-impeached former president is getting in McConnell’s way.

As president, Trump was always the depraved means to McConnell’s diabolical ends. So long as Trump did McConnell’s bidding, such as packing the federal bench with more than 200 judges (the vast majority of them white conservatives), and getting three more right-wing justices on the Supreme Court, McConnell pretty much let Trump do whatever he wanted.

That included allowing Trump to sow doubt in the 2020 presidential election. After tense days of uncertainty gave way to spontaneous celebrations with Trump’s defeat, McConnell should have immediately acknowledged the obvious and gotten his fellow GOP brethren to shut up about false conspiracies and get in line behind him. Instead, he waited six weeks until the Electoral College made it official before recognizing Joe Biden as president-elect.

In that void, Trump continued to foment public lies about the election’s veracity. And he and his minions concocted anti-democratic plots to keep him in office and defy the Constitution and the will of more than 81 million Americans who voted Trump out.

Then came Jan. 6.

Even as McConnell blamed Trump for inciting the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol, he again refused to vote to impeach him. Every time McConnell ignored an opportunity to punish Trump, he empowered the cultish Trumpism that has consumed the Republican Party. Trump has been out of office for more than a year, but he may be exerting more sway over the party than McConnell. That does not bode well for the senator’s plans.

Recruiting never-Trump Republicans to run for the Senate has proved more difficult than McConnell may have imagined. After a brief flirtation, Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland declined. Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona, who famously silenced a call from Trump as Ducey was certifying his state’s election results in 2020, is also expected to say “No thanks.” Few with a lick of sense want the aggravation of crossing Trump.

That’s a setback for McConnell. According to The New York Times, he has privately said he “won’t let unelectable ‘goofballs’ win Republican primaries.” And by “goofballs,” McConnell means Trump sycophants he probably sees as having little chance of delivering Senate control back to the GOP. McConnell doesn’t want a replay of failed Tea Party-backed Senate candidates who sabotaged their own campaigns by talking about witchcraft or how pregnancies caused by “legitimate rape” are “really rare.”

In his memoir “A Promised Land,” former president Barack Obama wrote of McConnell’s “single-minded and dispassionate pursuit of power.” Perhaps that pursuit caused McConnell to miscalculate Trump’s lust for revenge. It’s not the first time the senator botched his read on Trump. During the 2016 campaign, McConnell told CNBC that Trump’s “not going to change the platform of the Republican Party. . . . I think we’re much more likely to change him because, if he is president, he’s going to have to deal with sort of the right-of-center world, which is where most of us are.”

We know how that worked out.

Now the Republican National Committee, which recently called the insurrection “legitimate political discourse,” sounds like it’s getting its fact-free talking points from Mar-a-Lago. And just like their unhinged leader, most Republicans still cling to lies about Jan. 6 and the legitimacy of Biden’s presidency.

These are the true RINOs — Republicans in name only. They are Trumpists who care not for a political party or democracy, but for the ravings of a disgraced man who cares only about himself. If McConnell saw Trump fealty as a winning strategy, he would heartily embrace it. That’s the benefit of loving power over principles. But he recognizes that Trumpism is sinking both the party and his own political ambitions. What he won’t own is how years of his enabling gave ballast to Trump, the once useful idiot now useful to McConnell no more.

Renée Graham