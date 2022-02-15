Anna Foley, unbeaten Andover girls’ basketball easily pass test against Chelmsford

They reached for the ball, but the 6-foot-3-inch forward held it high and calmly found Tess Gobiel in the corner for a jumper at the buzzer. Foley finished with a game-high 16 points, but it was her passing that really set her apart and lifted Andover to a 43-22 home win over Chelmsford.

The moment Andover junior Anna Foley caught the ball in the high post in the final seconds of the first half Tuesday, all five Chelmsford defenders sprinted her direction and put their hands in the air.

Andover's Anna Foley (33) and teammate Tess Gobiel (4) are pumped after Foley hit a shot at the buzzer to end the first quarter.

Foley, who played quarterback in elementary and middle school, finished with five assists in front of UMass and Brown University assistant coaches there to see her in action.

“What they keep telling me is that they really like how she passes and her vision,” Andover coach Alan Hibino said. “She’s unselfish.”

Andover's Anna Foley (right) wins a battle for a rebound with Chelmsford's Ceilagh Harrington. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

When the teams met in January, the Lions led at halftime before Andover rallied to win by nine. In Tuesday’s rematch, with Foley and junior Amelia Hanscom (14 points) as their anchors, the No. 2 Warriors (15-0) flew out to a 10-0 lead and extended it to 17-5 through one quarter.

Andover never let the No. 19 Lions (14-5) get comfortable or control the tempo. Foley found Hanscom in stride for two layups, then buried a shot at the buzzer to cap a stellar first quarter.

“A big point of emphasis was coming out fast,” Foley said. “Last time we played them, we came out pretty slow. We wanted to come out with lots of intensity.”

Sophomore guard Michaela Buckley pushed the pace, junior forward Marissa Kobelski played stellar defense, and Gobiel made the Lions pay for doubling — and even occasionally quintupling — Foley. Andover extended its lead to 29-9 at halftime, 37-15 through three quarters, and cruised from there.

Freshman Charlotte Buckley led the Lions with 8 points, junior Kailyn Smith made several hustle plays, and senior Mia Beauchesne was involved as well, but Andover was simply too formidable and active defensively.

The ball seems to be eluding Andover's Amelia Hanscom (left) and Chelmsford's Ellen Angwin as they battle for position. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Lions, who came in winners of seven straight, never got into a rhythm.

Said Hibino: “Sometimes you get a little momentum early, and we just kind of rode that wave.”

Bishop Feehan 65, Bishop Fenwick 32 — The No. 10 Shamrocks (15-2) used a 25-6 third quarter to coast by the No. 9 Crusaders (11-5) in the Catholic Central League Cup semifinals. Makenzie Faherty had a team-high 18 points with 7 rebounds, and Camryn Fauria added 15 points.

Bridgewater-Raynham 42, New Bedford 35 — The Trojans (13-4) extended their conference winning streak to 36 games and completed their third straight unbeaten run in the Southeast Conference behind leading efforts from Natalia Hall-Rosa (15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals), Dana Possick (10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists), and Reese Bartlett (12 rebounds).

Canton 70, Sharon 50 — Jim Choquette secured his 100th win as Canton coach in the Hockomock League victory for the Bulldogs (12-5).

Falmouth 49, Nauset 26 — Sophomore Teagan Lind posted 26 points in the Cape & Islands win for the visiting Clippers (13-5).

Hingham 46, Whitman-Hanson 43 — Led by 17 points from Perry Blasetti, the Harborwomen (12-4) upset the 12th-ranked Panthers (16-2) at home in Patriot League action.

Hopedale 51, Millbury 49 — With a step back 3-pointer from the top of the key with 3:34 left in the second quarter, Hopedale senior guard Bri Frongillo became the 78th player in state history to reach 2,000 career points. With her 29-point night, she now sits at 2,020. But it was a putback from Phoebe Carroll with 1.4 seconds left that lifted the Blue Raiders (14-2) to the nonleague win.

Latin Academy 70, East Boston 23 — Seniors Alexa Poremba (16 points) and Ruth Norton (12 points) propelled the visiting Dragons (10-3) to a Boston City League win.

Lowell Catholic 58, Northeast 40 — Junior Catherine Antwi (16 points, 10 steals, 5 assists) and senior Charlotte Morey (14 points, 6 assists) led the Crusaders (5-9) to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Lynn Classical 47, Swampscott 41 — The Rams (14-4) were led in the nonleague road win by 16 points from junior guard Ava Thurman.

Marshfield 63, Silver Lake 47 — Taylor Brilliant scored 21 points and Sydney McCabe added 18 points as the Rams (10-5) stormed to a Patriot League road win.

Matignon 45, Bristol Aggie 18 — Sophomore Isabella Lopez-Marin scored 21 points to lead the Warriors (10-6) to a nonleague victory.

Norton 59, Dover-Sherborn 56 — Taryn Fierri and Emma Cochrane each scored 16 points as the Lancers (9-9) prevailed in overtime to nab a Tri-Valley League win.

Norwell 72, Abington 35 — Junior Grace Oliver scored 20 points and hit 1,000 career points in the process as the No. 16 Clippers (19-1) rolled to a South Shore League win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 68, Middleborough 47 — Elle Orlando (25 points) and Ava Foley (14 points) spearheaded the host Cougars (7-9) in the nonleague victory.

Oliver Ames 61, Foxborough 41 — Senior Caroline Pepper (21 points) paced the fifth-ranked Tigers (15-1) to the Hockomock win. Kaydance Derba and Jasnyn Cooper had 11 apiece.

Reading 58, Belmont 37 — Jackie Malley (21 points), Brooke Pulpi (17 points) and Molly Trahan (10 points) shouldered the scoring load in the Middlesex League win for the Rockets (13-4).

Rockport 45, Pioneer Charter II 15 — Kylie Schrock surpassed 1,500 career points with her 28-point outburst on senior night as the Vikings (9-8) earned a nonleague win at home.

Sandwich 59, Dennis-Yarmouth 55 — Madison Lawrence racked up 23 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks in the Cape & Islands League home win for the Blue Knights (10-6).

Somerset Berkley 46, Seekonk 28 — Abby Gajewski tallied 18 points and Lily Gentile added 10 points as the Raiders (9-9) picked up a South Coast Conference win at home.

South Shore Voc-Tech 35, Blue Hills 22 — Senior Ellery Campbell scored 15 points to lead the Vikings (14-4) to a Mayflower Athletic Conference win.

St. Mary’s 66, Bishop Stang 42 — Kellyn Preira scored a team-high 21 points to power the fourth-ranked Spartans (19-2) to victory in the Catholic Central League Cup semifinal matchup.

Walpole 51, Braintree 20 — Freshman guard Izzy Adams scored 15 points, and the Timberwolves (14-3) had eight players score in the Bay State Conference win.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.