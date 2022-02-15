Anton Blidh finally may be establishing a foothold with Bruins

“He should value himself as an NHLer,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, prior to faceoff here Tuesday night vs. the Rangers. “He’s not every night in there, but that has to be his mind-set: ‘If I can keep doing this, I can be that guy who’s in every night.’ Kind of like [Joakim] Nordstrom did for us — just give us good, solid minutes.

Now it looks as though the 26-year-old Swede is here to say, albeit not necessarily as a headliner.

NEW YORK — Anton Blidh has been here before, one foot planted under the NHL’s Big Top tent, only to be pointed back to AHL Providence for his continued career studies.

“He’s becoming much more of that than the guy who was maybe a little inconsistent the last couple of years.”

Blidh now has logged 27 games with the Black and Gold this season, his biggest workload since being drafted (No. 180) nearly nine years ago. Prior to this season, his longest look with the varsity was 19 games in 2016-17, and in two seasons he was called up for only single games to fill in for injuries.

He has settled in of late on the fourth line, grinding away at left wing on a trio that includes Tomas Nosek at center and Curtis Lazar on the opposite wing. It’s a grind line, with the pesky Lazar thus far delivering a team-high 104 hits and Blidh connecting for 66 hits, solid numbers for a guy averaging only 10:34 of ice time.

Blidh and Lazar provide the rattle and Nosek is the hum, concentrating more on puck distribution, faceoffs, and a solid two-way game.

“It helps me a lot,” said Blidh, noting the importance of being paired consistently with the same linemates. “Me and Lazar, we kind of play similar hockey — hard, get the puck deep, straight hockey.

“Then we have Nosek as the perfect two-way centerman. He can read whatever we do. And we talk a lot. We’re friends. And we have great chemistry.”

After years of the Boston-Providence back-and-forth, Blidh returned home last summer to Gothenburg, on Sweden’s southwest coast, with a conviction to work on his skating.

“Mainly foot speed,” he said, noting that he focused on more explosive starts. “A lot of skating, just to get my feet moving, because speed is a big part of the NHL right now.”

Blidh, an unrestricted free agent after this season, extended his deal here by signing last offseason for a $300,000 AHL guarantee. He has been making the NHL minimum $750,000 this season, his sixth as a North American professional, and perhaps the one that finally keeps that foot firmly tucked under the tent.

“I mean, my goal when I moved over here was to play in the NHL,” said Blidh, who has chipped in with a pair of goals and seven assists this season. “It takes a long time for [some] guys, and obviously I’m one of them.”

…

Patrice Bergeron remained out for the game here, but will join the club for Wednesday’s practice in Manhattan and possibly suit up for Thursday night’s game in Elmont, N.Y., vs. the Islanders. Provided, said Cassidy, “all goes well” in practice.

The Bruins captain suffered a head injury last Tuesday, careening awkwardly into the boards and slamming his head after a collision with Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby.

…

Brad Marchand sat out, serving game No. 3 of his six-game suspension for the couple of swipes he took last Tuesday at Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry.

Marchand, suspended twice this season for a total of nine games (increasing his career total to 28), will meet Wednesday at NHL headquarters with commissioner Gary Bettman, making his formal appeal to have the suspension shortened.

If Bettman opts not to shorten the penance, Marchand could opt to take his case before an independent arbitrator. If that happens, he would not be back before serving out his last game, a Monday matinee at the Garden vs. Colorado. However, he could be able to gain back, say, a game or two’s worth of forfeited wages, with each worth upward of $80,000.

…

Matt Grzelcyk, banged up in last Thursday’s game vs. Carolina, returned to the backline, teamed with Brandon Carlo on the No. 1 pairing. Cassidy said he liked what he saw of the new Mike Reilly-Charlie McAvoy pairing in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Ottawa and stuck with that duo vs. the Blueshirts. “I thought they were a good pair,” said Cassidy. “[Reilly] was probably the only guy not to play with Charlie since I’ve been here, so what the hell, we might as well look at him, too, and go from there.” … Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, ex- of the Harvard Crimson, entered the night with 40 assists, No. 1 among NHL defensemen. Cassidy recently praised Fox for his poise with the puck in the offensive zone. “I think he’s one of the best,” said Cassidy, “at holding it, holding it, looking people off and then threading the needle.” … Former Boston College Eagle Chris Kreider entered the night with 33 goals, most on the Rangers this season and a career high. Kreider has a shot at becoming only the fourth Ranger in club history to reach the 50-goal plateau, an august group that includes Vic Hadfield (50 in 1971-72), Adam Graves (52 in 1993-94), and Jaromir Jagr (54 in 2005-06).

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.