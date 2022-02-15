Bruins lose to Rangers in a nine-round shootout

Earlier in the shootout, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins on their first three attempts against goalie Igor Shesterkin. But Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin also scored on the Rangers first three attempts, and it was Coyle’s shot that triggered the long succession of shooters until Miller won it.

Miller, the last of 18 shooters, beat Swayman at the left post, after initially looking as if he would lift the puck low in the slot and attempt a lacrosse-like shot on the Bruins netminder.

NEW YORK — K’Andre Miller, New York’s ninth shooter in the shootout, swept a doorstep forehander by Jeremy Swayman, handing the Rangers a 2-1 win over the Bruins Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement

Stymied by rookie Swayman for the first two periods, the Rangers finally knotted it, 1-1, with Filip Chytil’s fifth goal of the season at 6:45 of the third.

Chytil, with room to operate on the right wing, closed into the near circle and snapped off a wrister that Swayman initially stopped. But when the puck squibbed loose in front of the kneeling Swayman, Chytil swooped in for the easy forehand pot into an open right side. All even at 1.

Swayman was in net Saturday for the 2-0 shutout in Ottawa. The Chytil goal snapped a shutout streak of 133:52 for Swayman, dating to the second period last Tuesday night when he yielded Sidney Crosby’s 499th career goal.

The Rangers, fittingly, looked like a club that had not played since Feb. 1 (5-2 win over the Panthers). They didn’t land their first shot on Swayman, a Ryan Reaves no-threat slapper, until 12:15 of the opening period, by which time the Bruins had landed five on Shesterkin and were working with the 1-0 lead.

Coyle opened the scoring with his 11th of the season, the Bruins jumping on a mistake by Barclay Goodrow, who mistakenly chipped the puck back into his zone from the defensive blue line. A cerebral hiccup. Seconds later, Coyle converted the giveway, helped by linemate Craig Smith. Bruins, 1-0, at 3:39 of the first.

Advertisement

Unlike the Bruins, the Rangers didn’t have the first half of their season seriously interrupted by the epidemic. Without a list of postponed games to make up, they were able to luxuriate in a two-week break, and clearly time off led to rust.

Other than Reaves, the Blueshirts’ only other shot in the first came off the stick of Adam Fox. Shots after 20 minutes: Bruins, 8-2.

The first period took only 25 minutes to play, a pace nearly equal to that of running time. There were only six faceoffs across the 20 minutes, counting the opening faceoff and the one that followed Coyle’s goal.

The second period took a little longer, 34 minutes, but neither side produced a goal, leaving the Bruins with the one-goal lead to carry into the third. In 20 previous games that the Bruins held the lead at 40 minutes, they were 18-1-1.

The Rangers did a better job of pressuring the Bruins’ net in the second period, outshooting the Bruins, 15-9, to leave the shots 17-17. Fox (four shots) led all shooters on both sides. But Coyle had the only shot that mattered.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.