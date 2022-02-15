Celtics blast Sixers for ninth straight win

Not only did the Celtics completely dominate the 76ers, they led by as many as 51 points. They won their ninth straight game, declaring themselves legitimate Eastern Conference contenders in the process.

In one of their most impressive performances in recent years, the Celtics punched Philadelphia first and then repeatedly, finishing with a 135-87 decision that could reverberate around the league.

PHILADELPHIA — Perhaps the Celtics’ primary goal wasn’t to send a message to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA, yet that’s exactly what happened Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 57 points and played just three quarters, while the Sixers’ Joel Embiid (19 points in 26 minutes) watched his streak of consecutive games of 25 or more points end at 23.

The Celtics shot 56.1 percent, had five players score in double figures and got 53 points from their bench. Even Daniel Theis, in his return game after being reacquired last week, had 5 points with nine rebounds in 20 minutes.

The lone setback was a sprained right ankle sustained by Marcus Smart in the second quarter. He did not return.

The Celtics spent the third quarter sending a message to their longtime rivals, piling up points while stifling the 76ers on defense. A long 3-pointer from the center circle from Tatum put the Celtics up, 101-56, with 1:50 left in the third period.

Tatum scored 12 points in the period as the Celtics played with supreme confidence on both sides.

It was a much-needed performance for the Celtics, who had spent most of their winning streak being inferior teams. Even without James Harden, the 76ers were considered one of the better opponents Boston faced during this run.

Smart sprained his right ankle on a rugged drive against Embiid. While drawing the foul, Smart landed awkwardly on his right leg and immediately fell to the floor, writhing in pain. He finally rose to his feet, and was carried to the locker room before limping back on the floor to attempt his free throws.

Minutes later, the Celtics ruled him out for the rest of the game. The good news for Boston was that it wasn’t his calf, which cost him 18 games last season.

The injury staggered the Celtics for the next few minutes, with the 76ers going on a 10-0 run, which included a thunderous Embiid dunk on Grant Williams. The Celtics were playing strong defense against the MVP candidate but were fouling too often, sending Embiid to the line 14 times in the first half. Of his 17 first-half points, 11 came from the free throw line.

The Celtics then settled down and ended the half on a 10-0 run, highlighted by Brown’s long 3-pointer, his fifth, with 0.2 seconds left in the second period for a 69-42 lead.

Brown tallied 26 points at halftime on 9-for-14 shooting along with six rebounds. Tatum added 16 on 4 of 9 shooting with seven rebounds as the Celtics made it a priority to rebound. They outrebounded Philadelphia, 23-18, and held Embiid to 3-of-7 shooting.

The Celtics were already without Robert Williams, who was scratched with right calf tightness. That meant considerable minutes for Theis in his Celtics return and he was inserted with 8:22 left in the first period after Al Horford picked up his second foul.

The duo along with Grant Williams offered resistance against Embiid and the rest of the defense was able to shut down the Embiid compliments. Harden, unable to play because of a hamstring injury, sat on the bench in street clothes.

The 76ers shot 34.3 percent in the first half and 9 of 28, besides Embiid.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.