Daniel Theis happy to be back in the middle of Celtics’ plans

The Celtics reacquired Theis last week for Dennis Schröder, Enes Freedom, and Bruno Fernando, giving the club another quality defensive center, someone who played in two Eastern Conference finals and is familiar with their system.

In the past year, however, Theis developed an appreciation for the Celtics organization and culture. He also was the victim of Houston’s rebuilding plan, and the Rockets essentially decided he was a poor fit just a few months after signing him to a four-year deal.

PHILADELPHIA – It was like Daniel Theis never left when he participated in his first shootaround of his second stint as a Celtics.

“I’m happy and grateful to be back,” the 29-year-old Theis said Tuesday morning. “I wouldn’t say shocked, I was kind of relieved, happy. Houston just didn’t work out for me like I planned it.

“For me, in my mind, if I get traded, I want to come back here. I’m just happy to be back here. Looking forward for the rest of the season.”

Former president of basketball operations Danny Ainge traded Theis to the Bulls along with Javonte Green on March 25 for the express purpose of getting under the luxury tax. The Celtics’ defense suffered and it was an unpopular deal among his teammates.

Theis then signed a four-year, $36 million deal with the Rockets this past summer. The club tried to pair Theis with center Christian Wood, but started the season 1-16. Theis played sparingly over the next six weeks. Houston coach Stephen Silas benched Theis for the 10 games leading up to the trade.

He returned to the action Tuesday for the first time since Jan. 14.

“A lot of young guys who want to grow and I think that was a part of it,” he said. “When we had that losing streak at the beginning of the year maybe like a factor how two bigs didn’t work out there. It’s just the way we played. But on the other side, it helped me to learn about myself.

“I keep myself motivated, even though I’m not playing. More professional off the court and help those young guys, like Al [Horford] and [Aron] Baynes helped me out there. I tried to do the same stuff there. I wasn’t playing. I wasn’t in a bad mood, ever. I wanted to help those young guys because I wanted them to be successful and grow in this league.”

Theis was in a backup role behind Grant Williams on Tuesday with after Robert Williams was scratched with a strained calf.

“First of all, it felt like I never left, especially all the same guys I played with are still here and we’ve brought on some younger guys, too,” Theis said. “We always knew as soon as Grant and Rob came to [getting experience], they’re talented and Rob can reach his full potential and seeing them play hard, especially the last six weeks, when they changed some defensive stuff, it’s just great basketball. They’re sharing the ball. Rob is a rim protector and a lob threat the whole time. The last two games, one from the locker room and one from the sideline, it was fun to watch.”

Theis, who broke in with the Celtics in October 2017, admitted being traded from Boston was hurtful. Ainge sought to keep the Celtics from the repeated tax and Theis’s expiring salary was attractive to other clubs. The Celtics were never the same at center.

“Definitely a hard experience because I wasn’t expecting it,” he said. “Nobody kind of was. But after a while I learned it was just the business side, money, luxury tax, cap space. It’s all business. It’s not personal against you. I had no grudge when I had to change or come back here. It was a painful experience.

“I remember being in Milwaukee, in the hotel getting traded after 3½ years because we all had to go. It’s behind me now and not even a year later I’m back.”

Good time to get healthy

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Robert Williams felt discomfort at shootaround and the big man could be available Wednesday at home against Detroit. The upcoming All-Star Break should provide the needed time for Williams to rest and recover.

Marcus Smart is dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness, but was in the starting lineup.

Center of attention

Udoka said the Celtics usually rely on Horford to defend All-Star center Joel Embiid, but going without Robert Williams, who missed a December matchup with the 76ers, would hinder their defensive approach.

“Al is probably the primary guy anyway but we’ve all see how valuable [Williams] is off the ball,” Udoka said. “We’ve had other guys step up throughout the year when he’s been out and it’s good to have Daniel there in this instance.”

Waiting on Harden

James Harden was listed as out for the 76ers and will not play in Sunday’s All-Star Game. Harden is nursing a hamstring injury but has been at 76ers practice the past few days . . . Sixers coach Doc Rivers said the contest Saturday against the contending Cavaliers was “one of the team’s better games of the season.” The club has been having the Ben Simmons situation hover over the players all season . . . Newly acquired Paul Millsap, part of the Harden deal, was available.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.