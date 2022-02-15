fb-pixel Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' HOCKEY | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ hockey: Lynnfield’s Sarah Powers headlines Players of the Week

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated February 15, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Freshman Sarah Powers of Lynnfield scored five goals in two games for the Peabody girls' hockey co-op team.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Katie Barrett, Sandwich — In a high-scoring 9-4 win over Nantucket, the eighth-grade playmaker potted two goals and four assists. She assisted on a crucial goal by sister Caroline in a 2-2 tie with Falmouth.

Katie Crews, Medway/Ashland — The senior forward scored two goals and added an assist in the Mustangs’ 4-2 win over Dedham. She also netted a goal in a 6-0 rout of D2 power Norwood, avenging a Jan. 26 loss to their TVL rival.

Caroline Doherty, Hingham — Two first-period goals from the freshman were all the Harborwomen needed to cruise past Sandwich, 4-0, securing a key nonleague victory over the Lady Knights.

Advertisement

Abbey Millman, Bishop Fenwick — The junior accounted for both Crusaders goals in an impressive 2-2 tie with Catholic Central League rival St. Mary’s, and added a score in a win over Oakmont.

Sarah Powers, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading — It was a five-goal weekend for the freshman standout from Lynnfield, who followed up a two-goal performance against Newburyport with her first career hat trick versus Marblehead.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video