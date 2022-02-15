EMass girls’ hockey: Lynnfield’s Sarah Powers headlines Players of the Week

Katie Barrett, Sandwich — In a high-scoring 9-4 win over Nantucket, the eighth-grade playmaker potted two goals and four assists. She assisted on a crucial goal by sister Caroline in a 2-2 tie with Falmouth.

Katie Crews, Medway/Ashland — The senior forward scored two goals and added an assist in the Mustangs’ 4-2 win over Dedham. She also netted a goal in a 6-0 rout of D2 power Norwood, avenging a Jan. 26 loss to their TVL rival.

Caroline Doherty, Hingham — Two first-period goals from the freshman were all the Harborwomen needed to cruise past Sandwich, 4-0, securing a key nonleague victory over the Lady Knights.