Jack Silva’s last-minute goal lifts No. 5 Xaverian hockey past No. 10 Marshfield

Austin Prep 3, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Freshman Jacob Duval scored twice and senior Anthony Beaulieu earned the shutout for the No. 7 Cougars (12-2-2) in the Catholic Central League Cup semifinal matchup at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury. Sophomore Noah Pineo also scored and freshman Luke Pazzia added two assists for AP.

Junior Gavin Moynihan scored in the opening minute for the Hawks (14-3-1), but the Rams (12-5-2) rallied to tie it twice on goals from senior Nick Souretis and sophomore Tommy Carroll, the latter with 2:29 to play.

Senior captain Jack Silva scored a pair of third-period goals, including the game-winner with 38 seconds to go for No. 5 Xaverian in a 3-2 nonleague win Tuesday over No. 10 Marshfield at Canton Ice House.

Concord-Carlisle 2, Bedford 0 — Sophomore forward Derek Labadini and senior forward Jack Webster scored for the Patriots (8-8-0), who advance to the DCL Cup final. Freshman goalie Jason Swaim (27 saves) stood on his head at the Edge Sports Center to earn the shutout.

Hopedale 2, Wachusett 1 — Senior captain Cam Collins scored with 1:01 to play and the second-seeded Raiders (17-0) prevailed in a CMADA Class A quarterfinal at the Blackstone Valley IcePlex. Hopedale will play No. 3 Nashoba in a semifinal Saturday at Navin Rink in Marlborough.

Oliver Ames 3, Attleboro 1 — Goals from junior Jack Perron, sophomore Matt Lawson and freshman Shaun Teehan lifted the Tigers (7-9-1) to a Hockomock League win at Asiaf Arena.

Reading 8, Stoneham 1 — Senior forward Michael Dufton and senior captain Zach Micciche each scored a pair of goals for the Rockets (9-7-2) in the Middlesex League romp at Stoneham Arena.

St. Mary’s 8, Arlington Catholic 0 — Senior defenseman Eric Toto, sophomore forward Daniel Domeniconi, and freshman forward Joey Calder scored two goals apiece for the Spartans (8-6-4), who steamrolled their way to the Catholic Central League Cup final with the win. Senior captain Seamus Foley and freshman defenseman Jaiden Driscoll each added goals, and senior goalie Owen Giangrande earned the shutout at Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

Saugus 6, Lynn 0 — Freshman Anthony Poccio earned the shutout in his first start for the Sachems (7-9-1) in the nonleague road win at Connery Rink. Senior Ryan Ragucci scored twice and eighth-grader Evan Toto netted his first varsity goal for Saugus.

Tewksbury 5, Boston Latin 0 — Sophomore Tyler Barnes scored twice and junior Ben O’Keefe (11 saves) earned his fifth shutout of the season for the Redmen (14-2), who clinched the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 championship with the victory at Murphy Rink. Seniors Sean Lane, Aaron Connelly and Jason Cooke added goals.

Girls’ hockey

Austin Prep 5, Bishop Feehan 0 — Sophomore forward Madison Vittands, junior forward McKenzie Cerato, senior defenseman Emma Guthrie, senior defenseman Maeve Carey, and senior forward Isabel Hulse scored for the top-ranked Cougars (18-0-0) at Breakaway Ice Center, advancing to the Catholic Central League Cup final.

Barnstable 4, Dennis-Yarmouth 3 — Senior defenseman Laura Cogswell was a factor on all four goals, finishing with two goals and two assists for the Red Hawks (7-6-0) in the Cape & Islands triumph. Sophomore forwards Ally McEneaney and Avery Braley each also scored, and sophomore Jayden Ghelfi made 24 saves at Kennedy Rink in Hyannis.

Brookline 4, Milton 2 — The visiting Warriors (8-10-1) got goals from Shayna Blankschtein Chin, Bea Palmer, Graycen Davis (game-winner) and Sofia Hauser in the Bay State Conference victory at Ulin Rink.

