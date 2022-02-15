Kamila Valieva, figure skater at the center of Olympics controversy, in first after women’s short program

Valieva’s teammate Anna Shcherbakova (80.20) was second after the short program and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto (79.84) was third. Russia’s Alexandra Trusova (74.60) was fourth in the short program, which included 30 competitors.

BEIJING — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, competing despite a positive drug test, moved into first place after the short program on Tuesday at the Winter Olympics.

The women’s free skate is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

The 15-year-old Valieva is the overwhelming favorite for the women’s figure skating gold medal alongside her Russian teammates, who are aiming for the first sweep by any nation of the women’s Olympic podium.

Advertisement

Valieva was cleared on Monday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport following a hearing into a positive drug test that surfaced the previous week.

The doping case has caused havoc with one of the marquee events of the Beijing Olympics and left Valieva worn out. She told Russian state broadcaster Channel One in comments shown Monday night that “these days have been very difficult for me. I’m happy but I’m tired emotionally.”

One of her lawyers said the heart medication that triggered the positive test came from a contaminated cup that the 15-year-old used after her grandfather.

This story will be updated.



