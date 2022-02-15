New book says Mike Krzyzewski talked Harvard coach Tommy Amaker out of succeeding him at Duke

That success, along with the fact that Amaker played for coach Mike Krzyzewski for four seasons at Duke and was on the coaching staff for the Blue Devils for another nine seasons, appeared to make him a good candidate to succeed Krzyzewski, who is stepping down at the end of the season. Problem was, Krzyzewski didn’t agree.

He would turn the program around in short order, leading the Crimson to seven Ivy League championships in nine years beginning in 2011, and four consecutive NCAA appearances from 2012-15.

When Tommy Amaker was hired in March 2007 as Harvard’s men’s basketball coach, he was taking over a program that was 68-93 in the previous six seasons and had not been to the NCAA tournament since 1946.

Advertisement

According to New York Post columnist Ian O’Connor, Duke wanted to hire Amaker, 56, last spring and had offered him the job, but Krzyzewski talked him out of it, O’Connor writes in his new book, “Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski.”

The job went to current Duke assistant Jon Scheyer, 34, after Krzyzewski held a Zoom call with Amaker for what a source told O’Connor was a “very difficult conversation.” Knowing that his former coach did not approve of his selection, Amaker, 56, was “heartbroken” after the call, O’Connor was told.

Krzyzewski and Amaker declined to be interviewed for the book. The senior Duke official who conducted the search declined comment to O’Connor.

Krzyzewski announced on June 2, 2021, that the 2021-22 season would be his last, a move that O’Connor writes guaranteed that he would be able to pick the person to replace him.

Amaker served as an assistant at Duke until 1997, when he became head coach at Seton Hall. In four seasons with the Pirates he went 68-55 before moving on to Michigan in 2001.

Advertisement

The Wolverines were on probation for Amaker’s first five seasons as a result of violations that occurred before he took the job. He posted three 20-win seasons in six years, but he was never able to land a spot in the NCAA tournament and was fired after the 2006-07 season. Harvard swooped in and hired Amaker less than a month later.

His impact on the program was felt instantly, with the Crimson posting 21 wins by his third season. Now in his 14th year running the Crimson, he is 262-149, and has drawn interest from other schools, including Boston College on three separated occasions.

There was speculation that he would move on to BC in 2014 after the disastrous Steve Donahue era came to an end, but Amaker removed himself from consideration after leading Harvard to a 27-5 record and knocking off Cincinnati in the first round of the NCAA tournament. It was the second straight year Harvard advanced to the second round of the tournament.

“After thoughtful deliberation, I continue to realize my heart is at Harvard,” Amaker said in 2014 in a statement released by the school. “To teach, lead, and serve at this amazing institution, and in this special community, is truly meaningful to me.’’

Amaker has been active off the court as well, serving on the Board of Overseers for the Boys & Girls Club of Boston. He is an Executive Fellow at Harvard Business School and a special assistant to Harvard University President Larry Bacow. He was recognized as one of five Champions of Diversity and Inclusion by the NCAA Minority Opportunities and Interests Committee in February 2021.

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.