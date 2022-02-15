Novak Djokovic would skip French Open, Wimbledon rather than get vaccinated

If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal’s record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player is also still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide. Speaking in an interview broadcast Tuesday by the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is still not vaccinated, and is prepared to sacrifice titles to stay that way.

James Harden was introduced by the following last week’s blockbuster trade that sent disgruntled guard Ben Simmons to the Nets. Harden missed his final four games with the Nets because of a hamstring injury and the first two since joining the 76ers. He is set to make his 76ers debut Feb. 25 at Minnesota.

Baseball

Longtime Nationals star Zimmerman, 37, to retire

Ryan Zimmerman, the first draft selection in Nationals history and a longtime franchise pillar — from the lean days at RFK Stadium to the still-burning glory of a World Series title in 2019 — announced his retirement. The 37-year-old hangs it up with quite the résumé: more home runs (284), hits (1,846), RBI (1,061) and games played (1,799) in a Nationals uniform than any other player … A Chicago ticket broker, Bruce Lee, 35, convicted of fraudulently selling tickets to White Sox games was sentenced to prison for 1½ years after a federal judge rejected his argument that he had actually helped the team by putting more concession-buying fans in the seats.

Miscellany

N.E. Golden Gloves finals Friday

The New England Golden Gloves open and novice championships, a boxing staple in the community for 75 years, is Friday at Lowell Memorial Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
















