Patriots promote Matt Groh from college scouting director to director of player personnel

The Patriots have promoted Matt Groh to director of player personnel, taking the spot previously held by Dave Ziegler, who left this month to take the Raiders general manager’s post.

Groh has been on a steady rise during his 11 years in the New England organization, starting as a scouting assistant in 2011. The son of longtime NFL coach Al Groh, who succeeded Bill Parcells (and Bill Belichick) as Jets coach in 2000, Matt also has been an area and national scout for the Patriots.

He was promoted to college scouting director last year and most recently was spotted leading the franchise’s presence during Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Ala.