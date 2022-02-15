Providence relies on experience to rise in men’s college basketball rankings

That’s not all. A.J. Reeves and Ed Croswell are in their fourth season, Jared Bynum in his third. These are the players coach Ed Cooley relies on as he directs a team that couldn’t be more experienced.

It’s the designation for four players: Nate Watson, Al Durham, Justin Minaya, and Noah Horchler. All are playing their fifth season because of the extra year granted to players by the NCAA because of the pandemic.

If you want to know the most obvious reason why the Providence men’s basketball team is 21-2 and ranked eighth in the country, look at the team’s roster. Then move your finger across to the column that lists the class of each player. Notice that abbreviation “GR,” which stands for “graduate.”

It has reaped benefits, as the Friars’ record indicates. It equals the record of the 1972-73 team, which reached the Final Four and featured a Big Three of the incomparable Ernie DiGregorio, the mercurial Marvin Barnes, and the ever-steady Kevin Stacom. Those Friars finished 27-4, with losses to Memphis and Indiana in the Final Four. (Yes, a third-place game in the Final Four.)

In this age of college basketball, analytics play a huge part in evaluating teams. Surprisingly, the computers don’t love Providence despite some great wins — at Wisconsin, Texas Tech, at UConn, and at Xavier.

The Associated Press Top 25 voters have rewarded the Friars with the No. 8 ranking, but they are 30th in the NCAA’s NET rankings and 47th in KenPom. Those numbers could affect seeding in the NCAA Tournament. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects the Friars as a No. 3 seed.

That would be a tremendous accomplishment considering that they were slotted in seventh place in the preseason poll. Cooley has skillfully used the transfer portal, adding Durham (Indiana), Minaya (South Carolina), Bynum (Saint Joseph’s), Horchler (North Florida), and Croswell (La Salle).

Statistically, nothing jumps out as exceptional except on the defensive end, where Providence holds opponents to 40.5 percent shooting, 51st in the nation. There is nice balance on offense, with top-notch inside play from Watson and outside threats in all the guards.

The Friars have a huge game against Villanova Tuesday night. A loss would not stain this season, which has become one to remember.

…

Coming attractions and what’s at stake:

▪ Harvard: The Crimson will host the four-team Ivy League tournament March 12-13, but right now, they would not participate. Harvard is 3-6, and Cornell holds fourth place at 5-5, which makes Saturday night’s home game against the Big Red a must-win. Harvard also had better beat last-place Columbia on Friday, too.

▪ Boston College: The Eagles have lost three in a row and five of six, and things may not get better with road trips to Notre Dame Wednesday and Syracuse Saturday. The Eagles actually beat the Irish, 73-57, back in December, but this is not the same Notre Dame team; it is tied for first in the ACC with an 11-3 record. Syracuse has been inconsistent, but winning in the Air Conditioning Unit is always a challenge.

Boston University: We’ll find out about the Terriers this week. Will this talented group remember how good they can be and show they’re capable of winning the Patriot League tournament? They were outplayed and outhustled by Holy Cross in the first meeting and face the Purple Bees in Worcester Wednesday. Then comes a trip to Hamilton, N.Y., to face first-place Colgate.

▪ UMass: The goal for the Minutemen is to avoid playing on the first day of the Atlantic 10 tournament, which means finishing 10th or better. Right now, they’re tied for 10th with Fordham at 4-7. A split is probably the best result this week, with an away game at Saint Bonaventure followed by a home game against LaSalle.

…

The infuriating inconsistencies of college basketball: Vermont, seemingly untouchable in America East, lost to Hartford, 75-74, in overtime Monday, ending a 14-game winning streak. What makes it strange is that Hartford has forsaken Division 1 competition and will be dropping in classification. Didn’t seem possible that the Hawks could beat the Catamounts, but there you have it.

Tales from the Transfer Portal: Ronnie DeGray, from UMass to Missouri.

DeGray appeared to be a player coach Matt McCall was going to rely on for a few years after a freshman season in which he started 14 of 15 games and averaged 8.7 ppg and 4.6 rpg.

Then he disappeared into the portal and landed at Missouri, where his statistics are markedly similar at 8.2 ppg and 4.6 rpg. DeGray is serving mostly as a sub in the frontcourt but does play 25.1 minutes per game.

Joe Sullivan can be reached at josephsulllivan1974@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeSullivan.