Rams’ Super Bowl win was a fitting end to a mediocre 2021 NFL season

There were no dominant teams. The top teams in the AFC went 12-5 and in the NFC 13-4. It marked the first time since 2014, and just the fourth time since 1990, that no team won 80 percent of its games. Both No. 1 seeds lost at home in the Divisional Round. The Super Bowl matchup seemed like the result of a randomizer, with both No. 4 seeds reaching the game for the first time.

In that sense, Super Bowl LVI was a fitting end to the 2021 NFL season. It was an enjoyable season, providing a nice distraction from the pandemic. But it won’t go down as one of the best seasons.

The Rams’ 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI wasn’t exactly crisp. Or edge-of-your-seat thrilling. Nothing against the Rams and Bengals, but the game lacked dramatic story lines, and neither team seemed to play its best on the NFL’s biggest stage.

The Rams were a very good team this year, but they weren’t dominant. They blew a 27-3 to the Buccaneers in the playoffs and were lucky to survive. They avoided the Packers, Chiefs, and Bills, arguably the most dynamic teams this season. Run these playoffs 10 times, and I’m not sure the Rams win again.

Overall, it wasn’t the crispest season. Scoring dropped from 49.6 points per game last year to 46.0. Considering that the NFL continually makes the rules easier for offense, the drop in production is noteworthy. Penalties increased from 11.2 to 11.8 per game and from 97 to 102 yards per game. There also was a striking number of blowouts in the regular season — 53 games decided by at least 21 points, the most since there were 54 in 2014. There were no dominant teams in 2021, but the bad teams were really, really bad.

No offense to the Rams, who get to keep the Lombardi Trophy until the end of time. But they weren’t an all-time great team, and overall, the 2021 season and Super Bowl LVI were kind of “blah.”

A few other notes to wrap up the Super Bowl and the NFL season:

▪ Matthew Stafford’s playoff run wasn’t quite on the level of Joe Flacco in 2012 or Eli Manning in 2007 and 2011, but he was darned impressive, especially considering he went 12 years in Detroit without winning a single playoff game.

In four postseason games, Stafford completed 70 percent of his passes, threw for 1,188 yards (297 per game), averaged 8.5 yards per attempt, threw nine touchdown passes against three interceptions, and had a 108.3 passer rating. Postseason games are supposed to be harder given the quality of opponent, yet Stafford put up better passing numbers across the board than in the regular season.

And he rose to the occasion in the fourth quarter, leading game-winning drives in each of his final three games. He led the Rams 63 yards in 42 seconds to beat the Bucs with a field goal at the buzzer. In the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship against the 49ers, he led the Rams 75 yards for a touchdown, 63 yards for a field goal, and 49 yards for a field goal to erase a 10-point deficit. And in the Super Bowl, after struggling all second half, Stafford led the Rams 79 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 1:25 left.

Matthew Stafford hadn't won a playoff game before this season; now he's a Super Bowl champion. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

When Stafford’s Hall of Fame candidacy eventually comes up — I say he still needs another Super Bowl or some All-Pro honors to get in — his 2022 postseason run will be a big part of the conversation.

▪ Cooper Kupp, who just finished his fifth NFL season, compiled perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history. Add in his four postseason games, and Kupp’s numbers are astounding: 178 catches, 2,425 yards, and 22 touchdowns. He had 22 more catches and 448 more yards than any other receiver in NFL history, becoming the first to crack the 2,000-yard plateau. And his 22 touchdowns are tied for second-most behind Randy Moss (24 in 2007).

Kupp joined Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992), and Steve Smith (2005) as the only receivers to lead the league in catches, yards, and touchdowns. Kupp and Larry Fitzgerald are the only receivers to catch a touchdown pass in all four games of a single postseason. He scored two touchdowns in the Super Bowl, including the game-winner. He was NFL Offensive Player of the Year, then Super Bowl MVP.

Not bad for a third-round pick out of Eastern Washington.

▪ The aftermath of Super Bowl LVI included retirement talk for two of the Rams’ biggest stars, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and coach Sean McVay.

Donald, 30, has already cemented his Hall of Fame credentials in just eight seasons. He has won NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, was a first-team All-Pro seven times, and now has a Super Bowl ring to cap it off. He had two sacks in the Super Bowl, and should have been MVP after singlehandedly wrecking the Bengals in the second half.

McVay, 36, reportedly is being wooed by TV networks to leave the sideline and enter the broadcast booth. The money is just as good (it not better) in TV, and the work involves much less stress.

Are Aaron Donald and Sean McVay going to remain Rams? Kevin C. Cox/Getty

But here’s betting that both situations are about money. Donald, under contract for three more seasons, is set to make $14.25 million next year, which makes him the fifth-highest-paid player on his team and the eighth-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL. And McVay, rumored to be making around $8.5 million per year, clearly deserves a raise after winning a Super Bowl in his fifth season and turning the Rams into annual contenders. The top NFL coaches are making $12 million-$20 million per season.

It would be a shame if either stepped away, as Donald and McVay are great for the NFL. Rams owner Stan Kroenke, a real estate baron who married into the WalMart family and is worth approximately $11 billion, may have to cut some big checks this offseason.

▪ OK, Bengals — now you have to draft offensive linemen. Despite already having two productive receivers in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, the Bengals took receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 5 pick last year instead of coveted left tackle Penei Sewell. Instead of beefing up the offensive line, the Bengals’ philosophy was to have so many good receivers that Burrow could simply find the best one-on-one matchup and get rid of the ball quickly.

And it was definitely the right call. Chase won Offensive Rookie of the Year with the best rookie receiving season in history (1,455 yards, 13 touchdowns). Burrow emerged as a superstar, and the Bengals’ explosive offense helped them reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

But Burrow also was sacked 51 times, the most in the NFL. And the Bengals’ shaky offensive line got dominated in the Super Bowl; Burrow’s seven sacks tied for the most in Super Bowl history (Roger Staubach in 1976), and with the game on the line, the Bengals couldn’t gain 1 measly yard on three straight plays.

Joe Burrow was under siege in the second half of the Super Bowl. Rob Carr/Getty

The Bengals were a great story this year, and Chase was a grand slam of a pick. Now they need to get Burrow some linemen.

▪ While the season overall was not the most exciting, the playoffs were fantastic, particularly the divisional and conference rounds. The wild-card round had four blowouts in six games, but six of the final seven playoff games were decided by 3 points — and the one that wasn’t was the Chiefs’ unforgettable overtime win over the Bills by 6.

The playoffs saw Tom Brady overcome a 27-3 deficit only to lose in the final seconds; a Chiefs-Bills shootout that produced 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime; and a remarkable comeback win by the Bengals in the AFC Championship, erasing a 21-3 deficit against the NFL’s most explosive team (the Chiefs) in arguably the toughest road environment (Arrowhead Stadium).

Those three games were all more exhilarating and memorable than Super Bowl LVI.

▪ It’s fairly incredible that the Buccaneers and Rams each won Super Bowls in their home stadium in consecutive years, after no NFL team had accomplished the feat in the first 54 years of the Super Bowl. Next year’s game is in Glendale, Ariz. You’re up, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.