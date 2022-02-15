Revolution’s first-round game in CONCACAF canceled

The Revolution’s first-round games against Cavaly AS of Haiti in the CONCACAF Champions League were canceled because Cavaly “has been unable to obtain the necessary visas,” organizers announced Tuesday.
CONCACAF postponed the first-leg match, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, after the departure of Cavaly’s 32-member delegation (officials and players) had been delayed, then called off both legs.
The Revolution will meet either CD Saprissa (Costa Rica) or UNAM Pumas (Mexico) in the quarterfinals next month. The Revolution have played three times in the tournament, and were eliminated in the first round each time.
“The matter of AS Cavaly’s withdrawal from the competition will be referred to the CONCACAF Disciplinary Committee,” CONCACAF announced in a press release.
Advertisement