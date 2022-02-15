fb-pixel Skip to main content

Super Bowl has 101.1 million TV viewers, up from 2021

By The Associated PressUpdated February 15, 2022, 10 minutes ago
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller held up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl.Steve Luciano/Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 101.1 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC and Telemundo, up from 2021 and capping a stirring playoff schedule for the NFL.

Last year's game had a television audience of 92 million, the lowest since 2006.

The Nielsen company said another 11.2 million people streamed the game, putting the total audience at 112.3 million people.

The game went down to the wire, like most playoff games this season, and competitiveness usually adds viewers. The game defied trends in television, which consistently sees viewership drop from year to year.

Advertisement

Nielsen said that 99.2 million people watched the game on NBC, and another 1.9 million on the Spanish-language network Telemundo.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video