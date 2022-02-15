Taunton boys’ basketball on brink of first Hockomock Kelley-Rex title after rallying past Mansfield

Senior guard Trent Santos tossed in a game-high 27 points and Faisal Mass added 14 points and 9 rebounds as Taunton rallied to defeat Mansfield, 56-46, Tuesday night, taking sole possession of first place in the division over the visiting Hornets.

Charlie Dacey, the coach at Taunton since 1989, strongly believes this year’s team is different from past editions, though, and his Tigers are now one win away from clinching an outright Kelley-Rex Division crown for the first time.

The Taunton boys’ basketball program has spent the entirety of its decade-long tenure in the Hockomock League looking up at perennial powers Mansfield and Franklin.

“They’ve been working hard all year long, we push them, and they’ve responded,” Dacey said. “Other teams would have called in sick or injured. They show up every day and they go. It’s a huge win for the student body and these guys. This year it’s us, Mansfield, Franklin.”

Trent Santos drains a key 3-pointer despite the attempted block by Mansfield's Matt Hyland. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The 11th-ranked Tigers (16-2, 14-1) trailed 44-36 entering the final quarter, but responded with a 23-2 run to end the game.

Tristan Herry and Santos connected on consecutive 3-pointers, tying the game at 44. Then with first place hanging in the balance, Santos took over.

The Hockomock’s leading scorer recorded a steal and had an open lane on the fast break. Instead, he abruptly stopped at the 3-point line and drilled the shot.

A few possessions later, Santos came off a screen, shot-faked to lose his defender, and canned a right-wing triple for a commanding 50-44 lead.

“The crowd was awesome and as soon as we started hitting those shots our confidence built and we got in a groove,” Santos said. “Mansfield is always the class of the league so it’s huge for us, the fans, and the school to beat them.”

After Santos erupted for 12 points in the first quarter, eighth-ranked Mansfield (15-4, 12-2) controlled the second and third quarters, leading by as many as 11 behind strong play from Matt Hyland (17 points) and Trevor Foley (10 points, 9 rebounds).

The Hornets, who were shooting for a 10th straight Kelley-Rex title, scored just two points in the final quarter.

The thrill of victory was evident for Taunton's Trent Santos. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“It was the pressure of the league title, the game, and Taunton played really well,” Mansfield coach Michael Vaughan said. “They got the home crowd into it and we went into conservative mode.”

Taunton, which already has a earned a share of the title, can clinch the outright crown Friday at home against Milford.

“They can taste it,” Dacey said. “If there’s any part of a letdown I’d be surprised.”

Archbishop Williams 64, Austin Prep 59 — Junior Josh Campbell (18 points, 12 rebounds) and senior Kevin Hamilton (13 points) led the Bishops (13-5) to victory in the Catholic Central League Cup semifinals. The Bishops move on to face host St. Mary’s in Thursday’s final.

Arlington 79, O’Bryant 68 — Senior Will Tsafack scored a game-high 28 points and juniors Matt Nufer and Jayden Williams had 12 each for the Spy Ponders (7-10) in the nonleague win.

Beverly 85, Lynn English 54 — Sophomore forward Ryder Frost recorded 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 blocks to pace the fourth-ranked Panthers (19-0) in the nonleague tilt.

Bridgewater-Raynham 69, New Bedford 56 — Windston Legentus (13 points) and Timmy Bollin (12 points) helped the Trojans secure a berth in the state tournament with the Southeast Conference win.

Cardinal Spellman 73, Bishop Fenwick 72 — Junior forward Jayden Exalus hit a 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer as part of his 27 points for the Cardinals (8-10) in the home victory in the Catholic Central League.

Cohasset 77, Mashpee 46 — James Appleton (27 points), Lucas Federle (12 points) and Connor Nichols (11 points) led the South Shore League win for the Skippers (13-4).

Dighton-Rehoboth 63, Greater New Bedford 58 — Junior Kyle Mello (11 points) hit two free throws with 5.6 seconds left to force overtime, and senior Ryan Ouellette (21 points) led the Falcons (12-5) to the South Coast Conference victory.

Franklin 73, Milford 53 — Sophomore forward Sean O’Leary scored 19 points in the road win for the Panthers (16-3). The Hockomock victory was CJ Neely’s 200th as a varsity coach.

Marshfield 54, Silver Lake 52 — Led by senior Connor Walden (24 points), the Rams (10-3) finished on a 9-0 run to steal a Patriot League win. The victory qualified Marshfield for the state tournament, marking coach Bob Fisher’s 40th postseason appearance in as many seasons.

Martha’s Vineyard 74, Monomoy 49 — Juniors Matheus Rodrigues (25 points) and Josh Lake (24 points, six 3-pointers) dominated the attack to lead the Vineyarders (7-8) to a Cape & Islands League win.

Minuteman 71, Lynn Tech 42 — Senior guard Cole Savage racked up 26 points for the Minutemen (10-7) to earn the Commonwealth Conference victory. Junior guard Jalen Allison-Cardoso scored 15 points and sophomore guard Robert Fucillo added 12 points.

Natick 61, Wellesley 45 — Junior forward Ryan Mela dominated with 29 points for the Redhawks (10-7) to clinch a playoff spot with the Bay State Conference win. Junior guard Jason O’Keefe added 19 points.

Needham 71, Brookline 49 — John Hood (21 points, 6 assists) and Kevin Coppinger (13 points) led the Rockets (14-5) to a Bay State Conference win against the Warriors.

Newton North 68, Framingham 42 — The Tigers (15-2) won the Bay State Conference championship with the road victory, led by junior guards Adam Landry (15 points) and Tyler Randall (9 points) among 11 players who scored for Newton North.

Peabody 49, Ipswich 34 — Sophomore Anthony Forte (21 points, 6 rebounds) and junior Shea Lynch (13 points, 12 rebounds) led the Tanners (12-6) to a nonleague win.

Pembroke 48, Plymouth South 46 — Senior guard Connor Lockhart (19 points), and junior guard Joey Dwyer (18 points) led the 13th-ranked Titans (15-1) to the Patriot League Fisher road win.

Plymouth North 43, Duxbury 42 — Junior Ivan Darko hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the Blue Eagles (10-8) in the thrilling Patriot League victory.

Rockland 49, Carver 39 — Sophomore Darmani Santiago scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs (6-11) to an upset South Shore League win.

Saint Joseph Prep 76, Maimonides 48 — Junior Ethan Robertson scored 18 points to lead the Phoenix (14-1) to a nonleague victory.

Scituate 52, Hanover 25 — Senior Sam Benning (17 points, 13 rebounds) posted a double-double, and senior Keegan Sullivan added 11 points to lead the No. 20 Sailors (13-4) to a Patriot League win.

St. John Paul II 59, Sturgis East 23 — Mikey Van Neste had a team-high 14 points for the Lions (8-10) in the Cape & Islands win.

Walpole 74, Braintree 65 — Senior guard Ryan King (20 points) and senior forward Louis Jennings (19 points) led the Timberwolves (11-6) to the road victory in the Bay State tilt.

Wareham 89, Bourne 67 — Eighth-grader Aaron Cote (28 points) and junior Daejon Gibson (20 points) led the Vikings (12-6) in a South Coast Conference win.

Correspondents Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Vitoria Poejo, Joseph Pohoryles, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.