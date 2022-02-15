In trial over death of MLB pitcher Tyler Skaggs, four players testify they received drugs

After saying he was subpoenaed and would have used his Fifth Amendment right not to testify without immunity, Harvey acknowledged being a cocaine user before and during his season with the Angels in 2019. The former New York Mets star said he tried oxycodone provided by Skaggs during his season with the Angels and also provided drugs to Skaggs.

Pitchers Matt Harvey, Mike Morin, and Cam Bedrosian, and first baseman C.J. Cron played for the Angels during the years federal prosecutors say Eric Prescott Kay obtained drugs for players. Kay faces drug distribution and conspiracy charges.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four major league players testified Tuesday they received oxycodone pills from a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to the pitcher’s overdose death.

Morin and Cron testified to longer periods of getting oxycodone from Kay, while Bedrosian said he received three or four pills once and gave the rest back after taking one and not liking the way it made him feel.

Of the four players, only Cron is on a major league roster (Colorado Rockies). The others are free agents; Harvey, who played last year for the Orioles, said he believes his testimony will threaten his career.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead July 1, 2019, in a suburban Dallas hotel room after the team had traveled from Los Angeles and before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. A coroner’s report said Skaggs had choked to death on his vomit, and a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone were in his system.

Kay served as the team’s public relations contact on many road trips, and the trip to Texas was his first since returning from rehab. Kay was placed on leave shortly after Skaggs’ death and never returned to the team.

Federal prosecutors are trying to establish that Kay was the only one who could have provided the drugs that led to Skaggs’ death, and that the drugs were delivered after the team arrived in Texas. The defense counters that Skaggs had multiple suppliers, and that the last drugs Kay gave him were before the team left.

Harvey said Skaggs had another source but didn’t get many drugs from that source. Harvey said he had his own drug supplier on the East Coast, and said he got oxycodone for Skaggs from that supplier.

The defense asked Harvey and Morin if they were aware of the danger of mixing alcohol and oxycodone, and they said they were. Defense attorney Michael Molfetta asked Harvey if he ever asked Skaggs to be careful.

“Looking back, I wish I had,” Harvey said. “In baseball you do everything you can to stay on the field. At the time I felt as a teammate I was just helping him get through whatever he needed to get through.”

Testimony was continuing later Tuesday, the fifth full day of testimony in Kay's trial.

Earlier in the day, a former colleague of Kay’s testified that Kay told him about two weeks after Skaggs’ 2019 death that he was in Skaggs’ room.

Adam Chodzko said in his testimony that Kay told Chodzko Kay turned down an offer from Skaggs to take drugs with him. Kay was one of Chodzko’s subordinates on the Angels’ public relations staff at the time.

Kay said he saw three lines of drugs on a table and watched Skaggs snort them before leaving the room, according to Chodzko, who is now the Angels’ director of communications.

One of Kay’s defense attorneys said in opening arguments that Skaggs wasn’t in medical distress when Kay left his room. And a police detective testified on Monday — the fourth full day of testimony in Kay’s trial — that Kay lied about the last time he saw Skaggs in the hours after the pitcher was found dead.

Chris Leanos, who testified Monday under immunity and admitted he was a drug dealer, said he saw what he presumed to be a drug-related transaction between Skaggs and Kay at an Angels’ charity event. Leanos testified that he guarded a bathroom door after Skaggs went in.

Skaggs asked Leanos for oxycodone about a week or two before he died, Leanos testified. Leanos, who said he had been friends with Skaggs since 2007, said he didn’t deal oxycodone and warned Skaggs that those pills could be dangerous.

Defense attorney Michael Molfetta badgered Leanos on cross-examination, questioning how Leanos could say “anything you want and not get prosecuted for it.”

After trying to get an estimate from Leanos of how many drug deals he had done since 2018, Molfetta asked, “What’s the name and number of your cocaine supplier?” Leanos didn’t have to answer because the prosecution’s objection was sustained.

Prosecutors detailed several communications alleged to be Kay arranging for drugs to be brought to Angel Stadium, and retired DEA agent Michael Ferry said former Angels and Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards and Skaggs sent hundreds of dollars to Kay in several transactions through Venmo.