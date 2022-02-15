With 100-point scorer Maggie Pierce, St. Mary’s girls’ hockey is best positioned to navigate grueling schedule

It’s a situation the Spartans wanted — following the old “to be the best, you have to play the best” mentality. But there are times — such as the final two weeks of the regular season, when St. Mary’s has the Catholic Central Cup and then dates against some of the South Shore’s best — when it would be easy to get weary.

This winter’s schedule hasn’t been easy for St. Mary’s girls hockey team. The Spartans play a multitude of state championship contenders, both in and out of the Catholic Central League.

junior Maggie Pierce gives St. Mary's its best shot at thriving against a challenging schedule.

That’s where Maggie Pierce comes in.

The junior left wing, who has scored more than 100 career points, is someone who can steady the Spartans through the ups and downs of the season.

Maggie Pierce is a three-sport athlete, but thrives on the ice for St. Mary's Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

“At this point in my career I’m not scared to make a mistake out on the ice,” Pierce said. “I always try and remember that hockey is just a game and to have fun.”

Said St. Mary’s coach Frank Pagliuca: “She is composed and relaxed, while still being competitive. She never panics, and she sets that example for the other players. That is a reassuring thing for some of those who need that.”

Pierce has 9 goals and 12 assists this season, including her 100th career point, which came Jan. 15 in a Catholic Central game against Bishop Stang. Much of the Melrose native’s scoring success this season has been shared with fellow junior Jenna Chaplain, and has helped the Spartans to a 9-4-3 record and the No. 3 spot in the Globe’s unofficial MIAA Division 1 power rankings entering Tuesday.

“Having no seniors this season, it’s been more of a challenge than usual but our captains, Jenna Chaplain and Angie Catino, stepped right up and filled in that leadership spot,” Pierce said. “Our big junior class has really come together this season to try to get our team to play at our best potential.”

Pierce’s scoring success often comes from her vision on the ice.

Lynn MA 02/14/22 16GHOCNOTES St. Mary's of Lynn head coach Frank Pagliuca on the bench against Bishop Fenwick at the Connery Rink. (photo by Matthew J Lee/Globe staff) Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

“She is a very heady player,” Pagliuca said. “She is excellent at the mental side of the game.”

Pierce credits both her versatility and calmness to Pagliuca.

“Coach Frank has played me in all situations — power play, penalty kill, etc. — throughout the years,” Pierce said. “In the past, he would notice when I wasn’t calm and took me to the side and would tell me to get out of my head and just play the game. I honestly couldn’t thank him enough for building my confidence.”

Pierce is also a team player who leads her fellow Spartans by example. While not a captain, she is able to set a tone on the ice and get others involved.

“As one of the older girls on the team I feel more like a leader,” Pierce said. “I want to be a role model to the younger girls and I hope that I have achieved that this season.”

A multisport athlete, Pierce is honing in on field hockey and ice hockey. She scored 21 goals for the Spartans’ young field hockey team last fall, including four goals during the program’s first-ever home victory. They also made it to their first MIAA tournament, losing to eventual state runner-up Ipswich in the Division 4 round of 16.

“It’s impressive watching her play field hockey,” Pagliuca said. “Especially because she is a lefty and she has to make those adjustments. She can go to the next level in both sports.”

As was the case Monday against Bishop Fenwick, Maggie Pierce of St. Mary's has been difficult for opposing teams to control around the goal. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Pierce enjoys every moment she is playing either sport, something that is evident in how she approaches games.

“I love to play both sports and I’m very motivated when it comes to practice time,” Pierce said. “Even though it’s hockey season, I still make the time to practice field hockey so that I stay on top of my game.”

Right now, though, the priority is ice hockey. St. Mary’s has high hopes going into the postseason, but needs to work on evening out its play if the Spartans want to extend their season.

“I feel like we’ve been playing well,” Pierce said. “We have had a couple of losses recently but I feel like we are finally starting to play and click together.”

Ice chips

▪ Doug Nolan never anticipated coaching at Archbishop Williams. Nolan, the 282nd pick of the 1994 NHL Draft, played collegiate hockey at UMass Lowell before competing in the AHL, ECHL, and overseas professionally. The opportunity to coach his daughters Shea, a freshman, and Kendyl, an eighth-grader, was too much to pass up.

“I told my wife [Brooke] the other night that it’s the best decision that I’ve ever made,” Nolan said. “I was kind of hesitant at first, but every day I come to the rink with a smile on my face. It’s a great group of girls, all they want to do is play for their teammates and it’s awesome.”

The Quincy resident has already made his mark on the program in his first season, steering the Bishops to a 10-4-3 record after they recorded a combined 12-25-2 record the previous two seasons.

The Bishops will play in the Catholic Central League Cup as the top seed from the South division, facing St. Mary’s Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. at Connery Rink in Lynn. The Bishops haven’t lost since Jan. 19, outscoring opponents 20-0 during the 4-0-2 stretch.

“They are believing in themselves, feeling good about themselves as a group, and it’s fun to be a part of,” Nolan said. “We have some talent, it’s good to see us winning games even when we’re not playing our best. That’s what good teams do — they find ways to win.”

▪ Duxbury junior Ayla Abban, Pembroke senior captain Meg Dorsey, and Methuen/Tewksbury senior captain Jessica Driscoll all surpassed the 100-point career marker this week.

Games to watch:

Wednesday, Billerica/Chelmsford at Hingham, 4 p.m. — Consistency will be a focus for the Harborwomen, who followed up a surprising loss to Marshfield on Saturday with a statement win over Sandwich the next day.

Wednesday, Notre Dame (Hingham) at Falmouth, 5 p.m. — A high-octane Clippers offense faces off against the stellar goaltending of the Cougars’ Lily Prendergast in this key nonleague tilt.

Wednesday, Wellesley at Natick, 7:40 p.m. — Natick is holding tight to the top spot in the Bay State Carey Division, but Wellesley has won four straight games and is looking to avenge a previous loss to the Redhawks.

Saturday, No. 1 Austin Prep at No. 2 Duxbury, 5:40 p.m. — The top teams from each division finally meet in a battle of the unbeatens. It will be anyone’s game in what is shaping up to be the showdown of the season.

Saturday, Malden Catholic at Archbishop Williams, 7:40 p.m. — The host Bishops have hit their stride heading down the final stretch of the season. Count on the Lancers to play a sound defensive game and battle until the final buzzer.

Correspondents Cam Kerry and Olivia Nolan contributed to this story.