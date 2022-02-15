Hong Kong city leader says there are ‘no plans whatsoever’ for full lockdown

Hong Kong reported 1,619 new infections on Tuesday, with the widening gap between the two numbers reflecting a bottleneck in the second stage of testing. In reaction, health authorities said they would scrap the need for an additional confirmatory test and that public labs had expanded operating hours to process more samples.

"The scale and speed of the spread of the virus has overwhelmed our capacity in the fight against the pandemic," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday morning at a regular news briefing. "The situation is very serious."

Hong Kong’s leader said the city had no plans for a citywide lockdown to help bring cases back to zero, even as she acknowledged that a growing Omicron outbreak has exceeded its capacity to respond.

Hong Kong may consider accepting results from private labs if case numbers rise sharply.

With the outbreak growing, Lam said she had no plans for a city closure like the mainland has done in several places. "We have no plans whatsoever to impose a complete, wholesale lockdown".

However, she added that Hong Kong will continue with district-based lockdowns of specific buildings or neighborhoods to launch targeted COVID testing blitzes.

"The district-based restriction has been adopted for many, many months now," she said, noting that Hong Kong has conducted more than 100 such operations. "We prohibit people from leaving the building until everybody has been tested and the results have been disclosed."

Separately, concerns about infections rippled through government offices. A Chief Executive office worker tested preliminary positive for COVID, though wasn’t in touch with Lam. Chief Secretary John Lee is in self-isolation after his domestic helper tested preliminary positive on Tuesday, and he has tested negative with a rapid testing kit.

Lee sat next to Lam during an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday morning, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a person it didn't identify. He had also led the government delegation for talks with mainland authorities in Shenzhen on Saturday.

The Asian financial hub is searching for more hotels to use as isolation facilities and hopes to procure around 10,000 rooms from the hospitality industry, Lam told reporters as she stood before a backdrop that read "Together, We Race Against the Aggravating Epidemic." She said the city needs more isolation facilities, and that she could use pandemic-era emergency powers to compel hotels to participate.

On Tuesday afternoon, health officials said seven clinics will start providing services to preliminary positive patients Wednesday.

After successfully preventing any widespread outbreaks for roughly two years, Hong Kong is grappling with its worst daily COVID caseloads of the entire pandemic. The situation has prompted near-daily policy shifts as the city’s authorities struggle to boost capacity for the meticulous contact-tracing, isolation and quarantine measures that previously kept Hong Kong largely virus-free.

The rising cases, made even more dangerous by low vaccination rates among the elderly, are also challenging a strict COVID Zero approach to eliminating the local spread of the virus that Hong Kong has borrowed from mainland China.

Lam said city officials “have the will” to maintain a “dynamic zero” strategy of no infections as it struggles to contain a growing outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. She added that she asked mainland China for help with testing.

“We cannot surrender to the virus,” Lam said. “This is not an option.”