Ottawa police chief resigns amid criticism of police response to protests

The sluggish police response to the demonstrations in the capital’s core has come under criticism as officers were greatly outnumbered and outflanked. Early on, the police did not prevent the trucks from entering downtown and then took days to put down concrete barriers to keep more trucks from entering what had effectively become a parking lot.

Peter Sloly’s resignation as Ottawa police chief, which was confirmed by the minister of public safety, came after Trudeau took the rare step of declaring a national public order emergency aimed at stopping protests that have roiled Canada for weeks.

The chief of police who had led the effort to end the occupation of Ottawa, Ontario, resigned on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau intervened amid criticisms that a tepid police response has failed to end the blockade buffeting the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

Catherine McKenney, an Ottawa city councilor, said the police had mismanaged the crisis from the beginning by allowing the convoy to come in, and underestimating its size and the length of its stay. The police analysis had missed “the actual conflict and danger and volatility faced by the residents who are living with this outside their front door,” the councilor said.

Trudeau’s move to invoke the Emergencies Act on Monday was the first time a Canadian government has taken such action in half a century, and his most aggressive response since the crisis began.

But nearly 24 hours after his announcement, the protests in Ottawa that have snarled traffic, disrupted daily life, and undermined the local economy were still underway.

There have been protests across the country, including an almost weeklong blockade of a bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit that is vital to the supply chains of the global automobile industry.

The response to the crisis by the police as well as other levels of government has been widely criticized as inadequate, while Trudeau has come under fire for failing to be sufficiently decisive to end the turmoil. Some critics contend that he should have intervened earlier and perhaps even sent in the army.

Advertisement

Ottawa is a comparatively small city, with about 1 million residents, and has a police force to match, with fewer than 1,500 officers. After the mayor declared an emergency and hundreds of officers arrived to help, Sloly requested an additional 1,800 police officers. But he didn’t get them and there were too few officers to handle the crowds.

Even after the premier of Ontario declared a state of emergency across the province and said that anyone involved in the protest would face “severe” consequences, nothing changed on the streets of the capital.

The few police in sight on the weekends were quickly swallowed up in overwhelming crowds, both protesting government pandemic regulations and enjoying the party atmosphere after almost two years of intermittent lockdowns. They appeared to be circulating in small numbers and not visibly handing out tickets or making arrests.

Under the extraordinary measures invoked by Trudeau, police across the country will now be able to seize trucks and other vehicles being used in blockades. The measure will formally ban demonstrations that “go beyond lawful protest,” and the government can formally ban blockades in designated areas like border crossings, airports and the city of Ottawa.

Tow-truck operators, who have been reluctant to cooperate with the police, will now be compelled to work with law enforcement agencies to clear Ottawa’s streets and the border crossing at Coutts, Alberta. If they don’t cooperate, they could face arrest.

Advertisement

While the prime minister and the Cabinet can invoke the Emergencies Act whenever they think the security of Canada is under threat, the decision must then be approved by Parliament within a week.

Trudeau said that the protests have been illegally obstructing neighborhoods and disturbing residents, while the blockades have harmed the economy. “This is not a peaceful protest,” he said.

“The time to go home is now,” he added.

The decision to invoke the law came as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta said on Monday it had arrested 13 people and seized items including guns, body armor, and ammunition.

By Tuesday morning, traffic had begun flowing again at the Coutts crossing, police said, after protesters began leaving the site following the arrests.