Amherst’s Emily Dickinson Museum receives $600,000 pledge for restoration of Carriage House

“For us, the Carriage House is kind of the linchpin in the next stage of development and growth for the Emily Dickinson Museum,” said museum executive director Jane Wald.

Formed in 2003, the museum features two historic houses: the Homestead, which was the 19th-century poet’s birthplace and home; and next door, The Evergreens, where Dickinson’s brother lived with his wife and their three children. The Carriage House once stood to the east of The Evergreens, according to the museum.

The Emily Dickinson Museum in Amherst has announced a $600,000 pledge for the design and reconstruction of the property’s Evergreens Carriage House as part of its 20th anniversary fund-raising effort, Twice as Bold. The pledge was made by former board members John and Elizabeth Armstrong.

According to the museum, the pledge by the Armstrongs is the largest so far in its Twice as Bold effort to raise $3.5 million in operating, program, and capital funding pegged to the museum’s 20th-anniversary celebration, which will begin next year and run through summer 2024.

“At least 15 years ago, we began thinking about what a restoration program would look like,” Wald said, “and how we could use restoration to help fill out a picture of Emily Dickinson’s life and context for people who came to visit.”

She said the museum plans to complete restoration of the Carriage House by 2024, at which point it will serve as a welcoming hub before becoming an educational center for museum visitors. In addition to restoration work on the Carriage House and the Homestead, the museum plans to restore The Evergreens and surrounding gardens.

“Elizabeth and I are delighted to be able to pledge our support to this important project,” John Armstrong said in a statement provided by the museum. “Emily Dickinson’s poetry and the place she called home have proven themselves to be enduring gifts to the world.”

In the past couple of years, said Wald, “We’ve seen an explosion of interest in what the museum has to offer from people all around the country and all around the world.”

The Emily Dickinson Museum is currently closed for the construction process but will reopen in the spring.

