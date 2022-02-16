At the Gardner, Zanele Muholi contains and represents multitudes

In the first small space of “Being Muholi: Portraits as Resistance,” which just opened at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Muholi makes very clear in a short video that their usage of “they” refers to legions of South Africans marginalized by race, gender, or sexual orientation, and often all three. Muholi imagines themselves as a vessel, therefore, to make the unseen seen. To that point: They are not an artist but a “visual activist,” they say. “I have no intention of producing fine art,” Muholi says in the video. “Images are political.”

A word off the top: The South African artist Zanele Muholi uses the pronoun “they,” though for them, it has nothing to do with the fluidity of gender. Muholi has also adopted the honorific “sir,” a gender-specific title that prompts notions of old-guard chivalrous machismo, like a questing knight. It fits. Muholi is indeed on a crusade, and not on their own behalf. They are they because they mean to contain quite literal multitudes and represent them to the world.

All this could leave you steeling for a harangue, a pedantic dressing-down. Nothing could be further from the truth. Their work is bracing, powerful and, yes, plaintive, as well as masterful in aesthetic and idea. Muholi, whose career is based in photographic self-portraiture, appears in multiple guises in deep black-and-white: Here, obsidian skin shimmering, wreathed in dark feathers; there, dark lips painted white, their head crowned with a headdress of wooden clothespins. They tease out a litany of stereotypes, subverted by the mundane: the noble savage, adorned in dollar-store finery.

Their photography is joined here for the first time with their paintings and bronze sculptures, some of which were made while Muholi was an artist in residence at the Gardner in 2019. “Portraits as Resistance” is important for Muholi — it’s the first museum show of their sculpture and paintings anywhere — and it’s important for the Gardner, too. Muholi holds court in the very same space occupied until last month by Titian’s six “Poesie” paintings, the apex of high-Renaissance allegorical art freighted with violent, objectifying sexual narratives. It feels like a corrective and a rebalancing. I can’t think of a better follow-up.

Muholi has an absurdist’s touch grounded in a diaristic urge. Traveling the world over the past decade, they made self-portraits a near-daily practice, often sparked by an experience that rankled or dismayed. (One picture, not in this exhibition, featured Muholi in a makeshift head-wrap fashioned from the luggage shrink-wrap that a customs official forced them to remove from their suitcase upon their arrival in Europe from Africa.)

That series is ongoing. Muholi calls it “Somnyama Ngonyama: Hail the Dark Lioness,” and dozens of pictures from the series appeared briefly at the Ethelbert Cooper Gallery of African and African American Art at Harvard University in early 2020 before being permanently shut down, a victim of the pandemic. The series is a cheeky bit of self-mythologizing as Muholi navigates the everyday trials that come with being Black almost anywhere. The work has the double edge of satire and dead-seriousness, a tension that pulls the mind taut. When you look at Muholi’s self-portraits at the Gardner, whether they are swathed in silver bubble wrap or wearing a crown of steel wool, the obvious comedy wrestles with an objectifying unease. It’s an irreconcilable contrast. That, in part, is what makes it art.

The pictures are playful but damning. Muholi’s technical skill — shades of gray rendered as liquid silver, blacks inky and deep — is virtuosic. That mastery entwines with conceptual might and blunt complaint: Muholi amplifies the contrast of their self-portraits in post-production, deepening the tone of their skin. The hyperreal blackness that results, they say, mirrors white expectations of Black people.

That same technique also makes Muholi’s pictures uniformly gorgeous. “Bester VII, Newington, London,” 2017, has the artist peering sternly from within an angular form riven with glistening ridges. It had me looking a long time, entranced by the power of their gaze and the photographic alchemy of the picture’s shimmering surface.

As enthralled as I am by Muholi’s photographic mastery, I’m less convinced by their recent departures into painting and sculpture. A big bronze self-portrait bust plunked in the middle of the gallery has powerful presence — 1½ times larger than human scale, it’s an ungainly semi-Goliath — but feels blunt and less considered alongside the bottomless complexity of the artist’s pictures all around it. Muholi’s paintings are a dynamic foil to the photographs; bright and breathless, they seem to have been made in quick, inspired bursts. But they feel like half-finished sketches next to the artist’s intentions crystallized perfectly in photographic form. Still, I love the stretch, the growth, the strive. It all shows an artist never at rest, hungry for connection wherever they can find it.

Muholi may stand in for those undone by South African intolerance, but the artist has brought hundreds of people directly into their frame over the years all the same. In the main gallery, Muholi’s black-and-white portraits of transgender youth share a wall with some of their most realized work. The pictures are uncomplicated, ennobling, a celebration of simply who they are. In a small gallery tucked into a corner of the museum’s Florentine palazzo, a selection of Muholi’s color photographs of young queer South Africans — some posing in elaborate costumes, defiant; others in the throes of daily life, finding joy where they can — are at once theatrical and humanizing. They capture what’s at the heart of Muholi’s work: tenderness, and a desire, against the odds, to just be.

