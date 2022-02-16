If these pink walls could talk . . .

If the title sounds familiar, that may be because it played last year’s Independent Film Festival of Boston. IFFBoston 2022 runs April 27-May 4.

“Strawberry Mansion” is a very strange movie. It’s at times beguiling, at other times so wackadoo inscrutable you want to groan. Either way, it’s always inventive. It’s very much its own thing, and in this movie day and age that is no small accomplishment.

The movie begins with a perplexed man (Kentucker Audley, who co-directed and cowrote the script, with Albert Birney) in a room where everything in it is Pepto Bismol pink. Another man (Linas Phillips) enters, bearing a bucket of takeout fried chicken. What exactly is going on here? That question will recur with some frequency. So will buckets of takeout fried chicken.

The perplexed man is James Preble, a tax auditor for the federal government. He has the low-key, slightly distracted manner of a CPA who suffers from math anxiety. With his fedora and skinny purple tie and cheap suit, Preble has the look of a hipster dressed up to be a private eye at a costume party.

The year is 2035, and dreams are now recorded and taxed. The recordings are kept on “airsticks.” An engagingly oddball elderly woman, Bella (Penny Fuller), still records hers on VHS tapes. Remember those? “Strawberry Mansion” has something of the spirit, and technology, of Michel Gondry’s ode to the video cassette, “Be Kind Rewind” (2008). But in comparison it makes that antic enterprise seem an exercise in Bressonian austerity.

Penny Fuller in "Strawberry Mansion." Music Box Films

Bella has 2,000 tapes. Preble is sent to audit them. Her home is the house mentioned in the title. She is happily nonconformist. “I think of myself as an atmosphere creator,” Bella says, when Preble asks for her occupation.

She is all intuitive. He is . . . otherwise. When Preble says at one point, “I think I’m losing my mind,” Bella grins. “Well, it’s about time.” She raises her wine glass: “To losing one’s mind.” Later he says, “There’s something I don’t understand.” A delighted Bella replies, “I’m glad to hear it.” She is the mood of “Strawberry Mansion” made flesh (or celluloid). In his confusion, he is definitely the audience’s surrogate.

The machine Preble employs for viewing Bella’s tapes is gloriously cumbersome. Forget steampunk. This is postmodern steampunk. A similarly formidable device is the helmet Bella has devised to prevent ads from entering dreams. Ads in dreams? Well, if ads can be taxed, surely they can be monetized. “Strawberry Mansion” is many things: fantasy, sci-fi (sort of), romance, comedy, midnight movie waiting to happen, and, yes, consumer satire.

Kentucker Audley in "Strawberry Mansion." Courtesy of Sundance Institute

The romance arrives courtesy of a mysterious young woman (Grace Glowicki) who wears a long white dress and pink high-top sneakers. She keeps appearing in those dreams. Or are the dreams Preble’s? Or both? More buckets of fried chicken are consumed — as is a chicken shake. The latter, perhaps, is the single most fantastical thing in this often-hallucinatory movie. We encounter a waiter who’s a giant frog . . . a man covered in grass . . . the crew of a sailing ship who are human-sized mice. The list goes on, nor should we forget the frequent recourse to lollipop colors, as in that room with the Pepto-Bismol pigmentation.

Advertisement

What’s almost as striking as all the dream sequences is the movie’s tone. “Strawberry Mansion” is as emotionally subdued as it is visually riotous. It’s vigorously unemphatic and calmly stilted. Everything feels distanced as well as looking different. There’s something slightly hippie-ish about Bella, in a good way; and in its lo-fi blend of playfulness and amiability and experimentation, there’s something more than slightly ‘60s about the movie. This makes sense. After all, what surrounds a strawberry mansion? Why, strawberry fields, of course.

Kentucker Audley surveys the title structure in "Strawberry Mansion." Music Box Films

★★½

STRAWBERRY MANSION

Written and directed by Kentucker Audley and Albert Birney. Starring Audley, Penny Fuller, Grace Glowicki, Linas Phillips. At Brattle. 91 minutes. Unrated (as PG-13, some scenes of emotional intensity and characters in peril).

