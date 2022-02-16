Lots to look forward to on HBO, HBO Max

2. “In Treatment” starring Uzo Aduba is not returning, but, according to HBO/HBO Max chief content officer Carey Bloys, that was always the intention. The idea of bringing the series back “was really a response to when we were talking about the pandemic and how do you shoot, what kinds of shows lend themselves to production,” he said.

1. After three years off the air, Bill Hader’s “Barry” is returning on April 26.

This week, as part of Television Critics Association’s virtual press tour, HBO has unloaded a lot of new information about its shows. Here’s a summary:

3. No decision has been made about bringing back “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That” for a second season, according to Bloys. Ultimately, it’s up to writer-producer Michael Patrick King and star Sarah Jessica Parker. “I imagine they’re going to come up with something they’re excited by,” Bloys said, “but we’re just giving them their time.”

4. Production is done on the first season of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon,” but it does not have a premiere date yet. Set 200 years before the events of “GoT,” it’s about House Targaryen and stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Eve Best.

5. “Our Flag Means Death,” a period comedy about an aristocrat who becomes a pirate, is premiering on March 3. Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Leslie Jones, and Fred Armisen star.

6. “Julia,” an eight-episode series about Julia Child and the early days of “The French Chef,” is premiering on March 31. Sarah Lancashire (“Happy Valley,” “Last Tango in Halifax”) stars as Child and David Hyde Pierce plays her husband, Paul Cushing Child.

7. The new six-part miniseries from David Simon and George Pelecanos, called “We Own This City,” premieres on April 25. The Baltimore-set drama about police corruption stars Josh Charles, Jon Bernthal, and Jamie Hector.

8. That talk about a new “Sopranos” series is just that, talk. “I don’t think David [Chase] has any interest in doing anything more with ‘The Sopranos,’” Bloys said. Also, he doesn’t see reboots of “True Blood,” “Girls,” and “Six Feet Under” coming to the network any time soon, despite the news that there were talks underway for each of them.

9. Ideas are being tossed around, though, for another season of “True Detective,” and Bloys would welcome a new season of “Mare of Easttown” if and whenever star Kate Winslet and director Craig Zobel are ready. Also, Julian Fellowes’s “The Gilded Age” has been renewed for a second season.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.