New York and Boston mix when Dance Now returns to Cambridge for two weekends

Choreographic content over the four evening programs ranges from The Bang Group’s popular 17-minute reduction of “Annie Get Your Gun,” a hilarious reimagining of the Irving Berlin-scored classic musical, to Peter DiMuro’s new solo movement and text work “Five Episodes Facing Dusk and a Possible Dawn.” The latter reflects on experiences during the pandemic. “The tone is in response to everything we’ve been through over the past two years and not having any answers,” says DiMuro, executive artistic director of the Dance Complex. In addition, Aysha Upchurch will present “Tensile Joy,” a piece she describes as “an exploration into understanding what keeps me going,” and Kristin Wagner and her dance exchange, The Click, perform Wagner’s “Survival Aesthetics.” Both Upchurch and Wagner are based in the Boston area.

A red carpet, pop-up performances, and — wait — awards? Dance Now Boston’s eighth season program isn’t quite business as usual. Presented in nightly shows this weekend and next by native son David Parker and his New York-based company The Bang Group, the event will bring together a mix of area choreographers in a more relaxed cabaret atmosphere than your typical dance concert. And while COVID precautions probably will mean no refreshments this time around, the audience will be seated on chairs around cocktail tables spread around the Dance Complex’s Julie Ince Thompson Theatre. Emcees will provide ongoing repartee. “The hosting kind of breaks the fourth wall,” Parker says. “It will be a more entertainment, show business atmosphere in a very vaudevillian yet postmodern way. It kind of straddles both worlds.”

Advertisement

Emcees Alexander Davis and Joy Davis — no relation to each other, but playfully known professionally as the Davis Sisters — provide the connective thread each evening. Between the featured works commissioned for the evening, the duo will perform pop-up vignettes from their repertoire that may include Dance Now Boston alumni. The pair will play off what Joy calls “the fluidity of the moment.”

Alexander says they are conceptualizing each evening as a glamorous awards show, setting themselves up as the Amy Poehler and Tina Fey of the Boston dance scene. “But it’s very affirming and no one goes home sad,” he adds. “Everyone might get an award!”

Advertisement

Behind the scenes, Dance Now Boston has been a way to create artistic connections between Boston and New York. It is a tentacle of the venerable New York-based Dance Now, which for more than a quarter-century has promoted a diverse array of new voices through creative development, teaching opportunities, administrative support, and performances, often in unconventional performance spaces. Parker has been affiliated with the New York organization since the beginning. The Bang Company’s full version of the aforementioned “Annie Get Your Gun,” called “ShowDown,” was commissioned by Dance Now and presented at Manhattan’s Joe’s Pub in 2008. “Just the idea of an evening-length work in a cabaret with people eating and drinking, and it was really celebratory — that was so appealing and liberated me from the pressure of concert dance, from the conceptual heft and seriousness of tone,” he recalls.

Parker pushed for a Boston offshoot to create similar opportunities here, as well as choreographic exchanges between the two cities. Dance Now Boston took off, and there is also a Dance Now SteelStacks in Bethlehem, Pa.

Though Dance Now celebrated its 25th anniversary season, “Dancing Outside the Box,” in 2021 entirely online and is currently on hiatus, Parker was committed to continuing the live Boston performances for audiences who he says “have been so good to The Bang Group over the years.” The entire program was originally slated for 2020, but then the pandemic hit. “It feels really good to be doing this now,” Parker says. “I still feel like a Bostonian at heart, even though I’ve been in New York 40 years.”

Advertisement

DiMuro says the timing is ideal. Dance Now Boston marks the first big production featuring local artists to be held in the Dance Complex’s largest studio in two years. “It also coincides with new sprung floors in the theater and the ‘Windows on a Winter’ installation downstairs, so it’s almost like a little mini-festival. It feels like a big deal.”

DANCE NOW BOSTON

Feb. 19-20, 26-27. The Dance Complex, Cambridge

Go to www.dancecomplex.org for tickets and information on each evening’s programming. The Feb. 27 performance can also be accessed virtually.

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.