Not only can Sarah Borges deliver a song, she does packages too

“It’s mostly local runs — New Hampshire, Rhode Island, sometimes New Jersey. But I never know what I’m getting,” says the Boston Music Award winner from her 15-passenger Ford Econoline. The repurposed tour van now “has a double-life.”

Sidelined from touring during the pandemic, the Arlington singer-songwriter took a job with a courier service.

When Sarah Borges picks up the phone, she’s in her van, taking a break, just back from running a delivery to Providence.

“I always thought rock ‘n’ roll was a great job, but now I’m determined to enjoy every single minute, because in comparison to what I’ve been doing for a straight job, it’s a big difference,” Borges says with a laugh.

In the last decade, Borges married, divorced, had a baby, and got sober. More recently, she’s gotten COVID, homeschooled her son, canceled all her tour dates, took the new job, wrote and recorded an album remotely — and is now getting ready to go back out on the road. It’s been quite a ride.

Her pandemic album — “Together Alone,” out Friday — is as gritty and emotionally honest as you might expect. Produced by Eric Ambel, it also includes bass and vocals from her boyfriend, Bottle Rockets bassist Keith Voegele.

Borges reflects deeply on drinking days in “13th Floor.” “Wouldn’t You Know,” the album’s first video, also tackles sobriety. There’s a more lighthearted take on her pandemic gig with “She’s a Trucker.”

“I wrote these songs home alone. My self-editing tool was not overpowering everything like it usually does, because I didn’t know if anyone would ever hear these songs,” says Borges, a Taunton native. “So I kind of just didn’t give a crap when I wrote, and that was liberating.”

Q. There are some powerful songs here. In “13th Floor,” you were thinking about what being sober means.

A. It’s funny, when I first got sober, all these folks said: “You won’t count the days and months as you get further into it.” And it’s so true. I woke up one day, and it had been six years. Whereas the first couple months you’re counting every day.

I still have those tendencies that caused me to be an alcoholic — the tendencies to take more risks than I should — so [in writing] I went back to that drunk version of myself and pretended that’s where I still was. It’s a song about finding somebody’s phone number on a bathroom wall, and in your inebriated state, you think it’s a good idea to call. Which might be something I’d have done then, but certainly wouldn’t do now.

Q. Had you ever done that in real life?

A. No, but I’ve made other poor choices. I won’t elaborate. [Laughs.]

Q. You must’ve had some wild times starting out, because you were really young when you got into the music industry.

A. I was 23, 24 when the first record came out. And your body is different then, too. You can party and your body will be fine the next day.

I put in a decade of drinking with my band. We had a great time. We were able to deal with playing drunk. I think as a society now, we’re more aware of addiction and excess.

Q. Was there a moment six years ago when you felt, “I’m done”?

A. There was. I asked some friends of mine, “Do you think I should quit drinking?” And everybody said yes. It’s hard to be an alcoholic. You feel terrible every minute of the day, both mentally and physically. I got tired of it. That was the breaking point.

Q. During the pandemic, you took a job with a courier service.

A. It’s my first straight job in a long time. I used to work at Berklee College of Music back in the 2000s; it was an administrative job. Then I quit to go on tour with their blessing, and I don’t think I’ve worked a straight job since. I’m so lucky — I don’t kid myself that I’m not. Most folks have been slugging away at their jobs this whole dang time.

Q. Have you made any interesting deliveries?

A. The other day I had ocular tissue, which I guess is like eyeball tissue. It went to a science lab.

Q. Do you get recognized when you do deliveries?

A. No. I try to make myself as inconspicuous as possible. No makeup. I’m just in my sweatpants. You don’t want to wear the little cocktail numbers that you’d wear for shows. If you’re at a truck stop in the middle of the night, you don’t want to be fancy. [Laughs]

Q. That’s true.

A. [After driving overnight] I have a newfound respect for people who work at night. It’s really hard — you’re fighting your body’s natural inclination to sleep, no one else is around, it’s a little creepy. But it’s money, and I have a 10-year-old.

Q. Overall, have you been OK? Did anyone get COVID?

A. I got it in March 2021, just before the vaccine. It manifested itself in this really horrible headache. I didn’t know your head could hurt like that and you wouldn’t be dead. It was horrible. My son didn’t get it. And now we’re vaccinated. So hopefully he’s just magical.

Q. So was it scary deciding to tour again, or were you ready?

A. The first couple of shows were pretty scary. It was hard because when we started, a lot of places still weren’t vaccine-required. We were playing in places where we knew some people were unvaccinated and having to argue with promoters to get mask mandates. It’s better now.

Q. Do you have vaccine mandates at shows or is it up to the club?

A. It’s up to the club. But most places we play on the Americana circuit are of the same mind.

Q. And so now this is your eighth album. Does writing come easy to you?

A. Much easier than it did before. I always wanted to be witty, to be John Prine. But I’m not. I’m just not. But I have a point of view, so I’ll express it.

Interview was edited and condensed. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

SARAH BORGES

At the Burren, Somerville, April 2 at 7 p.m. $20, $25. At the Bull Run, Shirley, April 29 at 8 p.m. $18, $22. sarahborges.com/tour-dates/

