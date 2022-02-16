Oscar at the altar: Happy couples must be even happier when each half has won an Academy Award.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst in "The Power of the Dog."

This year also has an unmarried couple with both partners nominated, and for the same movie, “The Power of the Dog”: Kirsten Dunst , supporting actress, and Jesse Plemons , supporting actor.

This year may witness an Oscar first: a husband and wife winning at the same awards ceremony. Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) are nominated for, respectively, best actress and best actor. Both have previously won: Cruz, for supporting actress (“Vicky, Cristina Barcelona,” 2008), and Bardem, for supporting actor (“No Country for Old Men,” 2007).

Dunst and Plemons hope to follow the example of two long-term unmarried couples with dual Oscar winners: Anjelica Huston (supporting actress, “Prizzi’s Honor,” 1985) and Jack Nicholson (actor, twice, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” 1975, “As Good as It Gets,” 1998; and supporting actor, “Terms of Endearment,” 1984); and Susan Sarandon (actress, “Dead Man Walking,” 1995) and Tim Robbins (supporting actor, “Mystic River,” 2004).

Well, Dunst and Plemons presumably would want to follow their example only up to a point. Both couples eventually broke up.

Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart in "The Big Sleep." Warner Bros./Getty Images

But let’s stick to real-life movie couples who’ve made the trip to the altar. Inevitably, some are no longer with us: Vivien Leigh (a two-time winner, both for actress, “Gone With the Wind,” 1939, and “A Streetcar Named Desire,” 1952) and Laurence Olivier (a four-time winner, with two honorary awards and as actor and producer, for “Hamlet,” 1948); Lauren Bacall (an honorary Oscar) and Humphrey Bogart (actor, “The African Queen,” 1951); Jennifer Jones (actress, “The Song of Bernadette,” 1944) and David O. Selznick (producer, “Gone With Wind” and “Rebecca,” 1940, and winner of the Irving Thalberg Award).

Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman in 2004. Peter Kramer/Getty Images

With other married couples, one partner is deceased: Joanne Woodward, who turns 92 on Feb. 27 (actress, “The Three Faces of Eve,” 1957) and the late Paul Newman (actor, “The Color of Money,” 1986; the late Anne Bancroft (actress, “The Miracle Worker,” 1962) and Mel Brooks (original screenplay, “The Producers,” 1967); Sophia Loren (actress, “Two Women,” 1960) and the late Carlo Ponti (producer, foreign language film “La Strada,” 1954); Liza Minnelli (actress, ”Cabaret,” 1972) and the late Peter Allen (original song, “Arthur,” 1981); and Vanessa Redgrave and the late Tony Richardson.

Minnelli and Allen, like Redgrave (supporting actress, “Julia,” 1977), and Richardson (director, “Tom Jones,” 1963) divorced. So did Leigh and Olivier. That’s another category: Oscar at the altar but also . . . phffft. Perhaps not surprisingly, that particular group has the largest membership.

They include Holly Hunter (actress, “The Piano,” 1993) and Janusz Kaminski (a cinematography nominee this year, for “West Side Story,” and two-time winner, “Schindler’s List,” 1993, and “Saving Private Ryan,” 1998); Kate Winslet (actress, “The Reader,” 2008) and Sam Mendes (director, “American Beauty,” 1999); Patricia Arquette (supporting actress, ”Boyhood,” 2015) and Nicolas Cage (actor, ”Leaving Las Vegas,” 1995); Sofia Coppola (original screenplay, ”Lost in Translation,” 2003) and Spike Jonze (also original screenplay, ”Her,” 2014); and Kathryn Bigelow (director and producer, ”The Hurt Locker,” 2011) and James Cameron (also director and producer, plus editor, ”Titanic,” 1998).

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Academy Awards. Getty Images/Getty

Angelina Jolie (supporting actress, “Girl, Interrupted,” 1999) gets a special mention in this category. Two ex-husbands have won Oscars: Billy Bob Thornton (adapted screenplay, “Sling Blade,” 1997), and Brad Pitt (supporting actor, ”Once Upon a Time in . . . Hollywood,” 2019). Alas, the associative principal does not fully apply. Jolie’s first husband, British actor Jonny Lee Miller, has no Oscar on his mantel.

Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren at the Venice International Film Festival last year. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

So beside Cruz and Bardem, how many currently married couples have dual Oscar winners? There are three: Helen Mirren (actress, ”The Queen,” 2006) and Taylor Hackford (short subject, ”Teenage Father,” 1978); Catherine Zeta-Jones, supporting actress (”Chicago,” 2002) and Michael Douglas (producer, ”One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and actor, ”Wall Street,” 1987); and Frances McDormand (actress, ”Fargo,” 1996, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” 2017, and “Nomadland,” 2020; and producer, ”Nomadland”) and Joel Coen (original screenplay, ”Fargo,” and director, adapted screenplay, and producer, ”No Country for Old Men”).

Joel Coen and Frances McDormand on the set of "The Tragedy of Macbeth." Alison Rosa/Associated Press

That’s eight Oscars for one household. Let’s hope the McDormand-Coen wedding registry included shelving and tabletops.













