In the sci-fi thriller ‘Severance,’ to halve or halve not

Like “Black Mirror,” “Westworld,” and “Devs,” “Severance” gives us an eerie scenario that could occur if our ever-expanding technological capabilities were employed amorally. In the show, which premieres Friday, corporate America — embodied by the powerful Lumon Industries — has found a way to more fully transform workers into mindless cogs in a wheel. Lumon employees can choose to undergo a procedure that splits them into two selves. There’s a work self that remembers nothing about the home self, and vice versa. The severed individual shows up every day at Lumon as A, then gets switched to B in the elevator on the way up to a sterile work station. Ultimately, the home self remains a dimensional human being, while the work self becomes drone-like, performing a cryptic, monotonous computer task all day long.

“Severance” gets under your skin, as the existential mystery at its core expands slowly across nine episodes. The new Apple TV+ sci-fi series is brilliantly unsettling, with captivating lead performances by Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette and a maze-like workplace set design that screams “NO EXIT.” The script, in which every line has been pared to its essence, and which has an intricate internal logic, unfolds with the persistent cadence of an anxiety dream. When there is humor, and there is some in this chilly series, it’s dryly absurdist.

Scott plays Mark Scout, who underwent the severance procedure after the death of his wife in a car accident. He had been grieving every second of every day, and he got the procedure hoping that splitting himself in two might ease his misery. His work half, after all, has no awareness of his loss; he now has eight hours a day without mourning — without even knowing he was married. It’s compartmentalization taken to an extreme. While “Severance” is obviously resonant for those working at home, trying to maintain a healthy work-life balance, it’s also about the powerful idea that you can’t ever truly dodge grief, that if you don’t deal with it, it will deal with you.

Mark’s situation begins to worsen after his Lumon best friend, Petey (Yul Vazquez), disappears from the office without any explanation. Petey’s replacement is Britt Lower’s Helly, a newcomer who quickly regrets getting severed and pushes Mark to question his own choice. She despises the creatively unsatisfying work, she mocks Lumon’s handbook of corporate do’s and don’ts, and she has no reverence for the corporation’s beloved history, which other Lumon employees — most notably Arquette’s officious boss Harmony Cobel — talk about in reverent tones. Helly’s desperate efforts to return to a single self, to opt out of Lumon, keep failing. In one haunting scene, she’s shown a video of her home self — in Lumon terms, her “outtie” — refusing to let her work self out of severed servitude.

Arquette is, as usual, undeniable as the Nurse Ratched of the story, and she does not tolerate the macro or micro rebellions of Mark’s crew. She isn’t happy, for instance, when John Turturro’s Irving, a loyal employee, takes it upon himself to bond with Christopher Walken’s Burt, combing the long, sleek halls in search of his new Lumon pal. Coworkers may exchange pleasantries, but they may not form attachments. She’s a parody of the cult-like underpinnings of workplaces like Apple and Facebook.

John Turturro (left) and Christopher Walken in "Severance." Apple TV+

Watching Turturro and Walken in courtship mode is a treat, as you can imagine, but ”Severance” really belongs to Scott, who, with his dark, watchful eyes, once again shows his range. His Mark is two different people, but subtly so. Outside Lumon, he’s a quietly cynical guy who drinks too much to dull the pain, and inside Lumon he’s the polite, passive coworker who prefers pleasantries to real conversation. Lower is a plus, too, as she clearly delineates every stage of Helly’s resistance.

The first episode of the show, which is created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife Mcardle, moves slowly, as it introduces the conceit of the story and the logical consequences that spring from splitting off your identity. With Mark’s initial glumness, and the fluorescently lit Lumon halls, it’s all a bit mind-numbing — a thematically appropriate but not particularly enjoyable feeling to have as a viewer. But the second episode picks up the pace, and the thriller aspect, which I will not spoil here, begins to take off. Soon, the show finds its groove, creeping quietly into your imagination to ask a few big questions.

SEVERANCE

Starring: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Yul Vazquez, Michael Chernus

On: Apple TV+. Premieres Friday

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.