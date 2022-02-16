Disneyland drops mask mandate for vaccinated visitors

(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is dropping a mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests to its theme parks in the U.S.

Face coverings will become optional for inoculated visitors in both outdoor and indoor locations from Thursday, according to a statement posted on the Disney World website. Masks will remain mandatory for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Disney World’s website cited “recent trends and regulatory guidance” for the shift. Disneyland in California will also introduce similar measures.