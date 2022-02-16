Sage says anti-depression pill worked fast in trial

The company intends to use the results from the study to help position zuranolone as an “episodic” treatment, meaning people with depression take the drug for two weeks and then stop.

The rapid antidepressant effect of the Cambridge company’s drug, called zuranolone, is a novel feature that differentiates it from currently available drugs that are slower acting and might be taken for months, if not longer, Sage said.

Sage Therapeutics said Wednesday that its experimental anti-depression pill alleviated symptoms within three days of treatment, achieving the goal of a clinical trial involving patients with major depressive disorder.

Sage is compiling a marketing application for zuranolone that will be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration in the second half of the year. The filing is supported by previously conducted clinical trials in major depressive disorder, mostly a successful Phase 3 study completed last June.

In the new study, called CORAL, participants on a 50-milligram dose of the drug given on top of standard antidepressants saw their scores on a measure known as the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale drop 8.9 points over three days, compared to a decrease of 7 points for those on placebo plus standard treatment. The difference of 1.9 points favoring zuranolone was statistically significant, achieving the study’s main goal.

When measured after 15 days, participants taking zuranolone showed an 13.7-point decrease in the Hamilton depression scale, compared to a drop of 12.9 points for participants in the placebo arm. The result favored zuranolone but was not strong enough to achieve statistical significance on a key secondary goal to show durability.

The most common side effects attributed to zuranolone were sleepiness and dizziness.

In a statement, Sage CEO Barry Greene called the CORAL study results “clinically meaningful,” and said the data support the use of zuranolone as a new, additive therapy for major depressive disorder.

Zuranolone has been dogged by controversy because while it works fast to alleviate depressive symptoms, its effect is relatively small and also wanes relatively quickly. Sage may have the data it needs to convince the FDA to approve zuranolone, but investors have debated whether the drug will be commercially successful.

Biogen owns half the commercial rights to zuranolone, for which it paid $1.5 billion to Sage in 2020.



