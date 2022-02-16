fb-pixel Skip to main content

US retail sales rise most in 10 months, defying Omicron woes

By Reade Pickert Bloomberg,Updated February 16, 2022, 10 minutes ago
A pedestrian adjusts her mask, left, while walking on a sidewalk in the fashionable Newbury Street neighborhood of Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.Steven Senne/Associated Press

US retail sales jumped by the most in 10 months in January, rebounding from an end-of-year slump.

The value of overall purchases rose 3.8 percent in January after a downwardly revised 2.5 percent drop in the prior month, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey called for a 2 percent advance in overall retail sales from the prior month.

The broad-based advance in sales underscores the resiliency of Americans’ demand for merchandise. While the omicron variant and related surge in Covid-19 infections likely dampened services spending in the month, an improving labor market has helped consumers continue to spend on things like cars and furniture despite decades-high inflation and a collapse in confidence.

