Wu puts downtown harbor plan on ice, will turn focus to Eastie

“The city has been in an extended conversation about what should happen with development along the waterfront kind of near the [New England] Aquarium,” Wu said in an interview on WGBH on Wednesday, referring to the years-long planning effort under Mayor Martin J. Walsh that resulted in the controversial zoning plan. “We are looking to, in some ways, hit a little bit of a reset on that process to really center resiliency, equity, access to the waterfront.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is pumping the brakes on a much-discussed downtown waterfront zoning plan, again delaying the development of Don Chiofaro’s long-planned 600-foot Harbor Garage tower, and instead will prioritize creating a new plan for the rapidly-developing East Boston waterfront.

And she said her administration will focus first on a new municipal harbor plan for East Boston. It would build on coastal resilience planning already underway in the neighborhood, which is “incredibly vulnerable” to sea-level rise and other climate change realities, said the Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, the city’s chief of environment, energy and open spaces.

“We can’t say ‘equity’ and prioritize downtown over East Boston,” White-Hammond said. “Our commitment to equity requires us to focus on East Boston and not delay it any more.”

White-Hammond said that, while the city would not necessarily wait until an East Boston MHP is completed to turn its focus back to amending a downtown MHP, the focus would first and foremost be on East Boston.

“The downtown community will have to wait a little bit, because we need to make sure East Boston is given the focus and attention and support that it needs,” White-Hammond said. “Then we can come back to … a conversation around downtown.”

The downtown municipal harbor plan has been at the center of much controversy — and sparked two lawsuits — since its state approval in 2018. As currently written, it allows for a 600-foot tower at the site of the Harbor Garage, a concrete parking garage just outside the New England Aquarium, that has long been the dream of developer Don Chiofaro. It also allows for a 305-foot tower at the site of the James Hook & Co. lobster restaurant at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Seaport Boulevard.

Chiofaro formally pitched a $1.2 billion 600-foot, 900,000-square-foot tower, called Pinnacle at Central Wharf, in January 2020, though formal city review of project stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, a Suffolk County judge threw out the plan amid lawsuits filed by the Conservation Law Foundation and residents of neighboring Harbor Towers. That ruling is under appeal, but then-Acting Mayor Kim Janey signaled her desire to rewrite the downtown MHP, and Wu’s action Wednesday is a key step in that process. In the meantime, both Pinnacle and a proposal for a hotel at the Hook Lobster site are on hold, the city said.

Wu notified the state of both the plan to amend the downtown MHP and launch an East Boston MHP in a Feb. 16 letter to Lisa Berry Engler, director of the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management.

“As a result of the climate analysis we have done and the subsequent public engagement we have started, it has become clear that further refinement of this harbor plan needs to occur,” Wu’s letter states. The amendment will “address the issues raised by the analysis completed and feedback received since 2018,” the letter states.

In her comments Wednesday, Wu said even this week’s updated maps of projected sea-level rise over the coming decades highlight the urgency of making sure new development along Boston’s waterfront will make sense in a world of rising oceans.

“In the the limited time that we have,” she said, “We can’t get this wrong.”

Victoria McGrane of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.