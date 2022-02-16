5 restaurants to visit when you want to get away

This Vietnamese favorite in Dorchester makes some of the very best banh mi around, on fresh-baked baguettes. It also offers smoothies, noodle dishes, desserts, and more. Explore the store for all kinds of seasonal specialties, snacks, and treats.

It’s February in New England: the perfect time to get away. If that’s not in the cards, one of the next best options is visiting a restaurant that makes you feel like you’re getting away. Here are five that will transport you:

1052 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, 617-265-7171, http://balebanhmiboston.com/

Celeste

You might be in Union Square or Peru at JuanMa Calderón and Maria Rondeau’s tiny restaurant, serving up all the ceviche, lomo saltado, and ají de gallina you could ask for. Pisco sours to go? You got it.

21 Bow St., Union Square, Somerville, 617-616-5319, https://celesteunionsquare.com/

Kava Neo-Taverna

The food here is simple and special, and the charm splits the difference between the South End and Greece. The menu features zucchini chips with tzatziki, feta-topped horiatiki, grilled octopus, and more, along with plenty of Greek wine and spirits.

315 Shawmut Ave., South End, Boston, 617-356-1100, https://kavaneotaverna.com/

The onion soup at Ma Maison in Beacon Hill. Dina Rudick/Globe staff/file

Ma Maison

Chef Jacky Robert is one of the key figures in Boston’s French food scene. He came here to help his Uncle Lucien run the legendary Maison Robert, then later went on to open the Petit Robert bistros. Ma Maison is his cozy spot on Beacon Hill, offering escargots, onion soup, coq au vin, giant profiteroles, and other Gallic specialties.

272 Cambridge St., Beacon Hill, Boston, 617-725-8855, https://www.mamaisonboston.com/

R&S Jamaican Restaurant

Come to this Roslindale restaurant for a warm welcome, tropical juices, ackee and saltfish breakfasts, and heaping portions of veggie curry, oxtail, and escoveitch fish with rice and peas and plantains. Whatever else you order, don’t miss the excellent jerk chicken, spicy and charred.

630 Hyde Park Ave., Roslindale, 617-477-4292, https://www.r-sjamaicanrestaurant.com/

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.