More accessible travel, better lighting for travel, and more adventurous travel

Just in time to relieve the gloom of winter, the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston has announced its spring 2022 live music and dance performance schedule, taking place in the Barbara Lee Family Foundation Theater. Dates in March and April include THE DAY, a music/dance collaboration among legends Maya Beiser, Wendy Whelan, Lucinda Childs, and David Lang (March 11-13); a weekend of performances by 18 New England dance artists (March 18-20); acclaimed pianist Vijay Iyer and his jazz trio (April 7); and A.I.M by Kyle Abraham and his dance company, a series of solos, duets and trios harnessing the spirit of Nina Simone’s intimate songs (April 15-17). 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org/calendar

SUMMER MUSIC TIX AVAILABLE NOW

If spring is just around the corner, can summer be far behind? The creative team at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre in Arundel, Maine, is busy planning for a 2022 season of live music, outdoor movies, and special events. Tickets are already on sale for the June 17th kickoff concert when Portland band Spencer and the Walrus take the stage for their annual “Beatles Night” show. Additional acts, for dates though Oct. 1, include acclaimed folk singer-songwriter Dar Williams, Broadway star and vocalist Linda Eder, powerhouse blues act Roomful of Blues, comedian Juston McKinney and more. Starting July 10, visitors can enjoy the weekly Sunday Chill at the Hill, a relaxing afternoon of acoustic music in the garden, food trucks, and local artisans. 207-985-5552, vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

THERE:

DISABILITY TRAVEL SITE ADDS TOURS

Travelers who use wheelchairs or face other accessibility challenges will be pleased to discover Wheel the World, an online booking company whose mission is to make travel more accessible to everyone. Operating in 80 destinations and rising, Wheel the World offers places to stay, things to do, multi-day private trips, and recently launched a roster of fully accessible, multi-day domestic and international group tours. Nine new tours in six destinations — New York City, Costa Rica, Greece, Israel, Morocco, and Switzerland — offer opportunities to explore in a safe way while accompanied by like-minded explorers and accessibility-trained guides. The five- to 10-day excursions offer a varying number of spots (8-10) for manual and power wheelchair users. Planned in-destination assistance allows travelers to focus on experiencing sights, sounds, and culture throughout the trips. From $2,400 per person, includes activities, accommodations, and ground transportation. 628-900-7778, gowheeltheworld.com/travel-group-tours

CRUISING THE DALMATIAN COAST

Families and groups of friends looking to travel, sail, swim, and explore together in a socially distant manner this summer may want to check out private yacht charter options in Croatia with Sail Dalmatia. Bespoke traditional, motor yacht, sailing yacht and gulet charters, ranging from two to 30-plus guests, feature well-appointed spacious cabins, on-board chef, leisure gear (SUPs, kayaks, snorkeling gear, fishing rods), passenger insurance, and more. For example, a 10-person charter with captain and crew on the elegant gulet Angelica can be booked in July and August for about $27,000, or $2,700 per person. A range of prices, higher and lower, are available for more than 100 vessels. Want to splurge? In May, Sail Dalmatia will christen the newest luxury sailing yacht for cruising the Dalmatian Coast, a 45-meter/147-foot hand-built vessel that will comfortably accommodate 14 guests and seven crew members, named — what else? — Life is Good (from $74,000). www.saildalmatia.com/yacht-collections

EVERYWHERE:

ADVENTURE APP WITH CERTIFIED GUIDES

As outdoor adventuring becomes more popular, so the need for skilled instruction on tours grows. Enter 57Hours, an online platform that connects people with certified guides for outdoor fitness activities such as backcountry skiing, hiking, climbing, mountain biking, surfing, kiteboarding, rock climbing, and more. A great resource for discovering available activities when traveling, 57Hours handles everything — from setting you up with the best guide for your skill level, to ensuring you have the proper gear, to collecting payment/gratuity — all through the app. The site also offers avalanche education classes, highly recommended for anyone planning backcountry winter sports. Offering more than 300 adventures around the globe, the app is also useful for planning trips close to home. 57hours.com

TRAVEL BUDDY LIGHTS THE WAY

Sometimes the smallest gadgets become the most valuable in a traveler’s collection. For example, the Buddy Beat Light by Spice of Life is a brilliant, hands-free solution when light is needed for activities such as cooking at campsites, bicycling, and walking at night, and even for reading in bed (when you don’t want to disturb your sleeping partner). This lightweight, wearable product loops around your neck, and lights the space in front and back with powerful LED lights. A magnet closure keeps it securely closed for any activity. The unit has a built-in Bluetooth speaker (providing quality sound without earbuds) that allows you to listen to music, podcasts, or even receive calls when paired with a smartphone. $64. spiceoflifeusa.com/collections/buddy-beat-light-with-call-answering

