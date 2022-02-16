He’s very into me. He’s also married.

Q. I’m a 30-year-old woman who is unmarried and without kids. There is a manager at my job who started a few years ago. He is attractive and charismatic.

Before Christmas vacation, I was alone in my office and he approached me for the first time and we had a good conversation. The next day he told me he felt a connection and couldn’t stop thinking about me. He was very direct and said he wanted to get to know me better and asked if I wanted to have lunch after we came back from vacation.

Advertisement

When vacation ended, he visited me every day. It’s like we were magnets. There was an obvious attraction. I agreed to go out to lunch and I had a wonderful time. Conversation flowed. We planned to meet again. I learned he was seven years older than me, and somehow I thought he could be married. I asked before having lunch with him a second time. He was honest and said yes, he is married, but that it’s complicated. “We’re together but not together, if it makes sense,” is what he said. I told him that I didn’t want to be in the middle of his marriage, so I basically rejected his offer of getting to know each other, even as friends, while he works through things. He said he understood and that he would let me go.

Even though I know it was the right thing to do, I regretted asking the question. Or maybe not hearing him out, because I don’t know the situation with him and his wife. He’s keeping his promise because he hasn’t called or visited me. I do miss his constant visits. I wonder if he still thinks about me like I think about him. And I wonder if he thinks I see him as the bad guy. Help.

Advertisement

– The Brokenhearted Girl

A. It’s OK if you see him as the bad guy! You had a lot of bonding time before that first lunch. You talked every day.

Yet the only reason his marriage came up is because you asked. My point is: Let’s not worry about what he thinks. Focus on your own feelings instead.

Are you disappointed? Of course.

Angry? Maybe that’s coming. He didn’t owe you his whole life story, but his relationship status shouldn’t have been a guessing game. There were no warnings — from him, at least — about what you were dealing with. You saw those red flags on your own.

You were smart to ask for the information you needed. You were brave to bring up questions when you knew you might not like the answers. You were mature about boundaries and made them clear. Please give yourself credit for not pretending you could be his confidant during a difficult time.

I know you miss him, and it’s probably difficult to know he’s not far away (I do hope he’s not your manager). If you focus on what you know, I swear these feelings will start to change.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

A potential relationship is sometimes harder to grieve. None of the bad stuff actually happened to temper the memory. WIZEN

Don’t have regrets. You did everything right and you dodged a bullet. Feel the “missing” a little bit, but then let go. OUTOFORDER

Advertisement

Meredith Goldstein wants your letters! Send your relationship quandries and questions to loveletters@globe.com. Columns and responses are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Find the new season of the Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show.



