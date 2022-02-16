My partner went behind my back. Can I trust him?

A friend of mine graciously let me use his apartment for a 10-day holiday. The kitchen and bathroom were outright filthy. Without giving it a second thought, I cleaned and replaced items in the bathroom, like a new shower curtain and tub mat. Against my wish, my partner took a video and wrote a letter. My friend has no issue. I have a problem with my partner because I asked him not to send the letter and, again against my wish, my partner sent it. Now, I feel I can’t trust my partner. What do you think?

Advertisement

Anonymous / Boston

I think that thing Maya Angelou said about believing people when they show you who they are is a brilliant, brilliant insight, is what I think. And that your partner showed you who he is. You don’t just feel like you can’t trust your partner: You know you can’t. His behavior toward your friend was bad enough, but the fact that he did it over your express wishes? Nope, nope, nope. Please call the referee, someone left a whole lot of red flags on the field.

I don’t always like sayings about not repaying rudeness with rudeness, because that notion is often used to justify letting bad actors off the hook in the name of civility or group cohesion. But this is exactly the kind of situation it applies to. Your friend attempted a kind deed and bungled the execution a bit. It isn’t polite — it isn’t decent — to go on the attack for that. You did the right thing — you weren’t obligated to pretend that everything had indeed been sanitized for your convenience. Cleaning up was just fine (I say this to reassure readers who may find themselves in similar situations), and that’s as far as any remediation should have gone.

Advertisement

Because why? Why do anything else, once you’d left the dirty digs? What was the bloody point of what he did? The filth wasn’t affecting him anymore, and he never has to go there again. And this wasn’t some kind of Hoarders-style intervention for your friend’s sake.

Speaking of whom, your friend is a grimy little saint to have forgiven this behavior; if a houseguest ever did that to me I’d mail them an envelope of glitter with a note saying “Have fun cleaning THIS.” I’m glad this hasn’t caused a problem between you and your friend. I can’t help but wonder if blowing up your friendship was, in fact, your partner’s goal in sending the video, because again, what else could it possibly have accomplished?

I don’t know enough about your situation to know if this applies to you, but it’s worth saying: Abusive people don’t punch your lights out on the first date, you know. They push past your boundaries and no’s in small ways at first, to see what they can get away with. They insist on controlling the narrative. And they slowly isolate you from everyone else who cares about you.

Don’t sweep this behavior under the rug.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.