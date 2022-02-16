Artist spreads love - and hearts - in show at Newton City Hall

Known for integrating the heart into most of his pieces, Marval said he uses his art to spread love, positivity, and emphasize the importance of listening to others. But, ironically, for years, this creator, who focuses on graphic design, sign-making, painting murals, and community activism, has shuddered at the thought of being featured during the month of February, until now.

With a signature mantra like “More LOVE is ok,’’ it is no surprise that artist Franklin Marval, Newton’s king of hearts, is the City Hall Galleries’ February feature.

Franklin Marval’s exhibition is located on City Hall’s second floor. His pieces hang next to the mayor’s office and the War Memorial Auditorium. This image features bold, happy colors, which Marval said reflects his Venezualan heritage.

“That month already has so much attention, it doesn’t need more, so I focus on the other months, but COVID-19 happened,” he said. “Now I think we need that.”

Danielle Moriarty, Newton’s Associate Director of Cultural Development, said Marval’s feature was “a happy accident.”

“I happened to have February available, and I said if Franklin is free it would be perfect because of Valentine’s day,’” she recalled. “We should be sharing our love for each other and our community.”

Located in the municipal building’s hallways, Moriarty said, the two-floor gallery space reflects Newton’s dedication to the arts and “represents a space where visual artists can share their voices with the community.”

The first-floor space acts as a community gallery for local organizations and groups like the Girl Scouts, while the second floor focuses on the fine arts, exhibiting local, emerging, and established artists like Marval.

“City Hall is open and accessible, it brings in a group that may not naturally go out to a traditional gallery or museum,” Moriarty said. “They’re coming here and able to experience this art which diversifies the audience and helps create a sense of community.”

Originally from Venezuela, Marval moved to Newton 10 years ago. He has since relocated to Framingham and continues to use his heritage to inspire his work. In his paintings and graphic art, including the City Hall project, he uses bold, happy colors “that represent diversity, and multicultural elements.”

Marval first began working with hearts after the 2013 Marathon Bombing as a way to heal from the tragedy and spread love to Boston residents. Since then, he has run various workshops in Newton, created exhibitions in local cities, taught at schools, and continues to open his Boston studio to the community.

As part of a city art project in 2015, Marval began wrapping electrical boxes with historical images of Newton’s roads to give context to their landscape. He also works on banners surrounding the mayors’ office and various pieces for the Newton Festival of the Arts, creating images for promoting events.

Collaborating with Newton, Marval said, has given him the chance to connect with the city’s community and other art enthusiasts like Moriarty.

“When I started working with them, they made me feel like I belonged there — when you are an immigrant that’s very important,” he said. “When they give you that opportunity to add, it’s just great.”

For some who work at City Hall, the galleries provide a space to take a break and admire their surroundings.

“It’s lovely to have something to look at,” said Kelly Brown, Newton’s Workers Compensation and Safety Manager. “Sometimes you’re so busy you don’t take the time to stop and look at the art, but it’s so beautiful.”

Greta McConnell, who works as a paralegal in a room adjacent to the galleries said, “It’s the perfect time for spreading more love, and the gallery reflects that.”

As for Marval, he now embraces the month of love, and delights in showcasing his work for City Hall visitors. “I think it’s very important to celebrate and use the month to bring even more positivity,” he said. “I’m happy that I am now getting featured in February.”

Clara Cahill-Rogers can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.