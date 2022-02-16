‘Bold action’ needed to reach Newton’s goals for reducing residential waste

In their report , “Setting the Path to Zero Waste,” the commission looked at trends in Newton’s residential waste. Hauling expenses are increasing, for example, and there are too many organics in the trash stream. Organic waste is anything biodegradable such as food or landscaping waste. The commission made recommendations for the city to meet its goals of ultimately becoming zero waste.

The Newton Sustainable Materials Management Commission examined what would need to be done to achieve Newton’s goal of reducing residential waste tons by 70 percent in the next 30 years and presented their findings at a meeting Feb. 3.

Karen Slote, a member of the commission, grouped their recommendations into three main categories: adopt and fund a zero-waste plan to lay the groundwork for waste reduction, set residential zero-waste goals to measure progress, and increase commission staffing to ensure their goals can be met.

“It is definitely doable, but only with bold action and strong community engagement,” Slote said at the meeting.

In the report, the commission says “removing organics from the trash stream would have the largest and most immediate impact on reducing trash.”

Karen Slote said she recommends the city implement a curbside collection program to handle organic waste.

“Food waste is the low-hanging fruit,” Slote said. “Newton could reach its 25 percent trash reduction goal by 2030 if 66 percent households with curbside service participated in a curbside organics program.”

The League of Women’s Voters of Newton hosted the meeting over Zoom. Frieda Dweck, the chair of the league’s topic meetings committee, said the goal was to ensure the Newton community has a chance to learn about possible waste solutions.

“It’s to provide information to community members about the findings in the report so that they could learn about it, and if they deem it appropriate, to take action,” Dweck said in an interview before the meeting.

Slote said it is important to begin waste reduction programs now because the city’s waste hauling and recycling contracts with Waste Management end July 2025.

“If we want to make any significant changes, the commission feels it’s important to start planning before we begin negotiations for these contracts,” Slote said.

Marcia Johnson, president of the League of Women’s Voters of Newton, said her organization chose to host the commission because climate change and environmental issues are a few of the league’s top priorities. She said the event had a large turnout with 110 people registering and about 60 in attendance.

“Sustainability is an extremely important area where we need to focus as a local league,” Johnson said.

Maureen Oates, who has lived in Newton since 2001, said she attended the event to learn more about waste reduction. Oates said her family composts food waste through Newton’s partnership with Black Earth Compost, but she wanted to learn about the city’s potential course of action.

“I hope I have some actionable stuff that I can act on individually, but I’d also like to get an understanding of what the city is thinking,” Oates said. “I know their goal is to reduce waste overall, but I don’t feel like I have what their bullet points are and what they want to focus on.”

Oates said she thinks it is important for Newton to make long-term decisions about how to reduce waste in order to protect the environment.

“I just feel like it’s our responsibility — to the earth and to our children — to start plotting a different course that’s less wasteful,” Oates said.

Sunwoo Kahng, a member of the commission, said she thinks it is important for Newton to reduce the waste that is moved to other communities.

“We need to think about this from an environmental justice perspective,” Kahng said. “So much of our trash ends up in communities of people who can’t afford to move away from the trash dump.”

Waste is a serious climate-change issue, Slote said, and recycling is not enough.

“There is no ‘away,’ in ‘throw away,’” Slote said.

Lauren Rowlands can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.