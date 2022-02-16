Boston police officer due in court following domestic violence arrest

Boston police officer Dana Lamb is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident, according to the department and court records.
Lamb was arrested by fellow officers on Tuesday on a single charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. He is now expected to appear in West Roxbury Municipal Court on that allegation.
Details of the incident were not released by police, but more information is expected to become public during court proceedings.
“This allegation of domestic violence committed by a Boston Police Officer is extremely disturbing. The Boston Police Department takes all allegations of domestic violence by employees seriously. Domestic violence is unacceptable in society,” Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said in a statement posted on bpdnews.com on Tuesday.
Lamb is currently on administrative leave with pay, police said. The department’s Bureau of Professional Standards and the Bureau of Investigative Service is continuing to investigate the case, Long said.
Lamb has been on the job since at least 2011, according to city payroll records. He earned $157,117 in 2021 while assigned to headquarters in the Dispatch section according to city records.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
